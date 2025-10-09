No Sweat Solar Solutions: Shining the light on zero electricity bills

The Zero electricity bill sounds ambitious. Is it possible?

Yes, it is possible. It’s actually very simple. With the right solar installation in place, you can generate enough clean energy to cover your entire electricity consumption. Provided the customer has enough roof space for installation. DEWA has regulation for commercial and residential PV solar installation on the basis of total connected load allocated to each premises. 95% of the time we are not utilising the entire allocated load. So, it’s definitely possible to install a system that is covering your annual average consumed electricity load.

Many people worry about the cost of going solar. How do you address that?

That’s a fair concern. We offer flexible models like Power Purchase Agreements commonly known as solar leasing and flexible payment terms divided throughout the year who choose to go for solar buying, which require little to no upfront payment. In most cases, customers end up paying less each month for solar than they used to pay for their utility bills.

How in No Sweat Solar Solutions different in the UAE solar market?

We focus on offering highest KWp production in the same space compared to anyone else would offer. We have lots of robots for maintenance and delivery purpose so we are known to be fastest. With the highest CSAT (customer satisfaction rate) in the market, we provide lots of innovative solar structures like Smart Flower Solar, Portable Solar Container and Solar Pergola.

Who should consider solar?

For corporates it’s a gold mine, where your ROI (return on investment) is generally around two years, and for villa owners the savings are substantial. The bigger the bill, the greater the advantage of going solar. Cosidering the life on solar panels is 25 years, do the math on saving. It’s a no brainer to go for solar installation in the UAE.

On the topic, robotics and solar, where are we heading to in the coming few years?

At No Sweat Solar Solutions, we have aligned our vision towards the 2050 Green Dubai initiative and our loyalty towards His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who has set this goal for Dubai. We are heading towards a greener, cleaner, self-sufficient and sustainable Dubai. All the solutions that we provide to our clients are not only sustainable but cost saving as well, motivating them to invest in a greener future.

What are your future plans for expansion, both in terms of services and geographic reach within or beyond the UAE?