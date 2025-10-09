GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 37°C
PRAYER TIMES
GN FOCUS
GN FOCUS

No Sweat Solar Solutions: Shining the light on zero electricity bills

Sweta Bhatt spotlights the brand's innovations driving self-sufficient energy solutions

Last updated:
GN Focus Report
2 MIN READ
Sweta Bhatt, Founder and Managing Director of No Sweat Solar Solutions
Sweta Bhatt, Founder and Managing Director of No Sweat Solar Solutions

The Zero electricity bill sounds ambitious. Is it possible?

Yes, it is possible. It’s actually very simple. With the right solar installation in place, you can generate enough clean energy to cover your entire electricity consumption. Provided the customer has enough roof space for installation. DEWA has regulation for commercial and residential PV solar installation on the basis of total connected load allocated to each premises. 95% of the time we are not utilising the entire allocated load. So, it’s definitely possible to install a system that is covering your annual average consumed electricity load.

Many people worry about the cost of going solar. How do you address that?

That’s a fair concern. We offer flexible models like Power Purchase Agreements commonly known as solar leasing and flexible payment terms divided throughout the year who choose to go for solar buying, which require little to no upfront payment. In most cases, customers end up paying less each month for solar than they used to pay for their utility bills.

How in No Sweat Solar Solutions different in the UAE solar market?

We focus on offering highest KWp production in the same space compared to anyone else would offer. We have lots of robots for maintenance and delivery purpose so we are known to be fastest. With the highest CSAT (customer satisfaction rate) in the market, we provide lots of innovative solar structures like Smart Flower Solar, Portable Solar Container and Solar Pergola.

Who should consider solar?

For corporates it’s a gold mine, where your ROI (return on investment) is generally around two years, and for villa owners the savings are substantial. The bigger the bill, the greater the advantage of going solar. Cosidering the life on solar panels is 25 years, do the math on saving. It’s a no brainer to go for solar installation in the UAE.

On the topic, robotics and solar, where are we heading to in the coming few years?

At No Sweat Solar Solutions, we have aligned our vision towards the 2050 Green Dubai initiative and our loyalty towards His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who has set this goal for Dubai. We are heading towards a greener, cleaner, self-sufficient and sustainable Dubai. All the solutions that we provide to our clients are not only sustainable but cost saving as well, motivating them to invest in a greener future.

What are your future plans for expansion, both in terms of services and geographic reach within or beyond the UAE?

The future of No Sweat Maintenance lies in scale and sustainability. We are actively expanding our solar PV services across residential and commercial projects. Geographically, the GCC is our next frontier. Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Oman are rapidly adopting renewable energy and represent significant opportunities for growth. Our ultimate goal is to exclusively work with developers to come up with plans for entire communities looking at self-sufficient models.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Kcal makes hydration smarter with Hydra+ launch

Kcal makes hydration smarter with Hydra+ launch

2m read
The EV Green Charger initiative, launched by Dewa, provides a network of electric vehicle chargers across Dubai.

Dubai's green drive: Electric Vehicle fleet tops 41,000

2m read
Alia Bhatt turns head in Gucci Milan showcase

All about Alia Bhatt and BTS Jin wild encounter

2m read
Former UAE women's cricket team captain, sports commentator, and Podcast host Charvi Bhatt

Dubai’s Charvi Bhatt on India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash

5m read