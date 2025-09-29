GOLD/FOREX
Residents can visit any listed venue with no prior booking or appointment needed

NMC Healthcare: Free screenings to power your heart health

The human heart beats more than 100,000 times a day yet this vital rhythm often goes unnoticed until health concerns arise. Globally, cardiovascular disease remains one of the leading causes of illness and death, claiming millions of lives each year but the good news is that most risks can be reduced with early detection, regular check-ups, and healthier lifestyle choices.

On World Heart Day, observed on September 29, NMC Healthcare is encouraging communities across the UAE to take proactive steps towards better heart health. To mark the occasion, NMC will offer complimentary screenings at select hospitals, medical centres, and community locations across the country.

These screenings are designed to give individuals a clear picture of their cardiovascular well-being and will give visitors access to blood pressure monitoring, BMI assessments, cholesterol and blood sugar tests, and where required, consultations with experienced specialists. Participants will also receive resources and expert advice to help identify warning signs early and adopt heart-healthy habits.

“At NMC, prevention is the first step to protection. Through these screenings, we aim to empower people with knowledge and encourage lifestyle choices that support long-term heart health,” said Dr Zaka ullah Khan, Group Chief Clinical Officer, NMC Healthcare.

In addition to check-ups, NMC specialists will be on hand to guide participants on nutrition, exercise, stress management, and everyday habits that protect and strengthen the heart.

By bringing preventive healthcare directly into the community, NMC underscores its mission of placing wellness and awareness at the core of healthcare.

Residents are encouraged to visit any of the following venues. No prior booking or appointment is necessary.

Abu Dhabi

  • Forsan Central Mall | 1pm – 6pm

  • Capital Mall | 4pm – 9pm

  • Mazyad Mall | 3pm – 10pm

  • Yas Mall | 10am – 10pm

  • Khalidiyah Mall | 11am – 5pm

Al Ain

  • Al Ain Mall | 5pm – 10pm

Dubai

  • The Market Mall, DIP | 10am – 8:30pm

  • Lulu Hypermarket, Al Qusais | 10am – 8:30pm

Sharjah

  • Al Shaab Village, Al Hazzana | 5pm – 9pm

  • Ramez Mall | 5pm – 9pm

  • NMC Royal Hospital Sharjah | 10am – 2pm

Ajman

  • NMC Medical Centre | 5pm – 10pm

Ras Al-Khaimah

  • Hyper Ramez, Al Dhait | 5pm – 9pm

