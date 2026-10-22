Nico Rosberg joins CYBEX as Child Safety Ambassador

“In Formula 1, you learn that the safety work nobody sees is often the work that matters most. Becoming a father gave that mindset a whole new meaning for me,” says Nico Rosberg. “What excites me about CYBEX is its relentless drive to challenge what is possible through technology, innovation and design. We share the belief that safety should never stand still, and I am proud to join CYBEX in bringing this conversation to a wider audience.”