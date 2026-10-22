Shared vision for Formula 1 World Champion & brand in creating a safer future for children
Formula 1 World Champion and venture capital entrepreneur Nico Rosberg joins CYBEX as Child Safety Ambassador, bringing together two shared passions: innovation and safety.
Known for his pioneering mindset, performance-driven approach and commitment to innovation, Rosberg joins CYBEX to champion a shared vision: creating a safer future for children through intelligent technology, uncompromising safety, and forward-thinking design. As a father himself, he shares the brand’s belief that innovation can play a meaningful role in making everyday life safer for families around the world.
The partnership officially kicked off on October 13th 2026 at CYBEX headquarters in Bayreuth, Germany, unveiling the new Platinum S-Line of car seats and exploring the role of technology and innovation in child safety.
The partnership creates a natural connection between Rosberg’s experience in elite motorsport, a world where technology, engineering and safety are paramount, and CYBEX’s mission to push the boundaries of child safety. Together, Rosberg and CYBEX bring these topics into broader cultural conversations, engaging audiences around the role innovation can play in creating safer everyday experiences for families.
“In Formula 1, you learn that the safety work nobody sees is often the work that matters most. Becoming a father gave that mindset a whole new meaning for me,” says Nico Rosberg. “What excites me about CYBEX is its relentless drive to challenge what is possible through technology, innovation and design. We share the belief that safety should never stand still, and I am proud to join CYBEX in bringing this conversation to a wider audience.”
“Nico is a natural fit for CYBEX,” says Martin Pos, Founder of CYBEX. “His career has been defined by a constant pursuit of innovation and performance. Together, we want to explore how technology can make a meaningful difference to the safety of children and families, and inspire people to think differently about what the future of child safety can look like.”
The latest CYBEX S-Line car seat range is set to launch across the region in late November 2026.
Discover the collection firsthand at the CYBEX booth (A110) at Baby & Kids Expo Dubai 2026.
For more information, visit www.cybex-online.com