Nations Trust Bank launches global membership for seamless cross-border banking

Membership is designed for people whose work, families, interests span different countries
Living across borders often means juggling responsibilities in more than one place. With that in mind, the Nations Trust Private Banking Global Membership is designed for people whose work, families, or interests span different countries — and who want an easier way to stay connected to their financial and lifestyle needs in Sri Lanka.
A dedicated relationship manager sits at the centre of this membership. This means you always have one person who understands your goals, your plans, and the way you like to manage your money. Whether you’re looking to grow your wealth or simply keep things running smoothly back home, they’ll work with you to find the right approach.
Because life is more than accounts and investments, the Global Membership also supports you with day to day conveniences. You’ll have access to travel-related services such as lounge access and complimentary airport transfers, making your journeys a little easier. When you’re overseas, medical concierge services — along with elderly care and handyman support — help ensure that your family and home in Sri Lanka are looked after.
For long term planning, the membership also offers guidance on estate matters, helping you organise the transfer of wealth in a structured way. If you have an interest in art, advisory services are also available to help you navigate collecting and managing pieces you value.
It’s all designed to give you comfort knowing that, even when you’re miles away, things in Sri Lanka continue to be managed with care and attention.
If you’d like to learn more or start your Global Membership:
WhatsApp: +94 76 733 2476
Hotline: 011 441 4144
Private Banking Centre: No. 53, Horton Place, Colombo 07, Sri Lanka
