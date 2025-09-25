Mulk Marses Robotics: Revolutionising global construction with automation

“For decades, we’ve built our homes and cities the same way. We stand at the beginning of the AI and Robotics era, and it’s time to take a new path. Our vision is to empower the future of construction with a method that will enable us to meet the global transformations happening all around us. We are making sustainability a core value by minimizing waste, optimizing resources, and cutting carbon footprints, which will be our focus as we move toward this new age of automation,” said Mohammed, Marses Co-Founder and CEO of Mulk Marses Robotics.