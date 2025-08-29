Montenegro offers a majestic coastline and the wild beauty of the North

Legal certainty and an enabling business environment must go hand in hand for the country to develop faster and reach EU standards in various sectors. This would not be possible without the strong, historic support that the current Government enjoys in Parliament, which ensures political stability — crucial for reform processes and, consequently, for integration efforts.

It is clear that from that moment on, we are no longer speaking of a market of half a million people (Montenegro’s population is 0.6 million), but of a market of half a billion — the size of the EU single market. Therefore, the first reforms undertaken by my Government focused on labour and tax policies. Montenegro now has the lowest labor tax burden in Europe, which is a major factor for business development. In parallel, we implemented a number of other reforms. Since I first joined the Government as Minister of Finance in 2020, we have doubled our GDP and stimulated economic growth. Equally important are the reforms related to harmonising the legal framework with EU legislation. This has resulted in meeting the prerequisites from Chapters 23 and 24, which pertain to the rule of law and the fight against crime and corruption — key factors for both daily life and business.

Montenegro, as the candidate country furthest along in the negotiation process, is rightly perceived as the next member of the European Union. We are working diligently to complete this process by 2028.

Montenegro is targeting EU accession by 2028. What strategic reforms are being implemented under your leadership to meet this goal, and how do you see the EU membership reshaping the country’s economic and diplomatic future?

Your recent engagements with the UAE leadership have spotlighted areas like digital governance and artificial intelligence. How do you envision this partnership accelerating Montenegro’s digital transformation and public sector innovation?

Besides tourism and energy, Montenegro has the potential to develop in many other areas, particularly in innovation and advanced technologies. According to the VisaGuide Digital Nomad Index for 2025, Montenegro ranked among the top five destinations for digital nomads, alongside Spain and Portugal. Recognizing the serious potential in this area, we increased the budget of the national Innovation Fund tenfold to support startup development and to position ourselves more strongly in the region as a destination attractive to innovation and tech companies. Simultaneously, following the example of Bahrain — with which we signed a Memorandum of Cooperation at the end of last year — we are working on establishing a national IT academy. This will foster digital skills and respond to the need for labor market diversification due to increased digitalisation and the growing demand from businesses for new know-how.

Our recent cooperation with the leadership of the United Arab Emirates represents a strong incentive for accelerating Montenegro’s digital transformation and modernising the public sector. Montenegro has clearly defined digital transformation as one of its key priorities. The digitalisation of public administration is not merely a technological upgrade, but a fundamental shift in how the state interacts with citizens and businesses — through simpler, more accessible, and more secure processes. In this context, the UAE’s experience in establishing integrated digital platforms and data management is of great value to Montenegro. By establishing a national digital identity system, we are laying the groundwork for the long-term development of all other digital solutions and the improvement of governance processes. Cooperation with the UAE, in addition to knowledge and experience exchange, also offers a platform for the creation of joint initiatives in the field of digital transformation — an important step in positioning Montenegro as a modern, open, and technologically advanced country.

Renewable energy is gaining momentum in Montenegro, with UAE-backed projects like the Krnovo wind farm already operational. What are your government’s priorities in scaling up sustainable energy infrastructure, and how vital is UAE investment to this roadmap?

Montenegro is now fully committed to developing a modern, sustainable, and strong energy sector — not as an isolated area, but as a foundation for overall economic progress and a European future. In this context, our discussions with the United Arab Emirates represent a significant step forward.

This is a potential partnership that brings not only capital, but also experience, knowledge, new technologies, and long-term trust. Together with the UAE, we are focusing on solar and wind energy, energy storage, and modernisation of our electricity distribution network. These areas directly affect energy security and the quality of life of our citizens. Montenegro offers a stable, predictable, and fair investment environment, with access to the EU market through the undersea cable to Italy and opportunities for long-term concessions in renewable energy. We want the energy sector to be a driver of development, a guarantor of stability, and a strong argument for our EU integration.

Major Asian companies are also interested in developing an LNG terminal, and our country’s geographic position, the Port of Bar, and expected improved rail and highway links with Europe make us a potential regional energy hub.

With its Adriatic coastline and open investment climate, Montenegro is increasingly seen as a gateway to Europe. What message would you share with global investors about Montenegro’s unique advantages and commitment to economic openness?

Situated on the Adriatic coast, at the crossroads of East and West, Montenegro serves as a natural gateway to Europe and a strategic point of access to the Western Balkans — a region of growing importance in the European economic landscape. With direct access to major markets, excellent connectivity, and a deep-sea port, we are positioning Montenegro not just as a destination, but as a platform for regional and international expansion. Our investment climate is built on modern principles: Montenegro uses the euro as currency, maintains one of the most competitive tax regimes in Europe, and ensures full capital convertibility and profit repatriation. Foreign and domestic investors enjoy equal legal status, and we continue to simplify regulatory frameworks to reduce bureaucracy and enhance the ease of doing business.

Montenegro’s journey toward full EU membership is one of our highest national priorities. As the most advanced candidate country in the Western Balkans, we are steadily aligning our institutions, legislation, and standards with those of the European Union. For investors, this means legal predictability, access to future EU markets and funding mechanisms, and long-term political and economic stability. To all those looking for new opportunities in a stable, open, and ambitious European country — my message is clear: Montenegro is open for innovations and partnerships. We invite you to join us as we shape a more prosperous and connected future — not only for Montenegro, but for the region and beyond. Montenegro is ready, the conditions are right, and the future is unfolding — there’s no better moment to invest than right now!

Tourism and luxury real estate continue to attract significant UAE interest through projects like Porto Montenegro and Lustica Bay. How is your administration ensuring that such developments balance growth with sustainability and long-term value for local communities?

Montenegro is becoming an increasingly recognisable destination for elite tourism and high-profile investments, as demonstrated by successful projects such as Porto Montenegro, Porto Novi and Lustica Bay. This is a confirmation of our potential, but also of the responsibility we bear as the Government — that growth should not be an end in itself, but should be sustainable and inclusive.

This is a concrete indicator of how elite tourism can and must go hand in hand with environmental responsibility. Such standards mean that water, waste, energy, and overall marina management are carried out according to strict environmental conservation criteria. From the perspective of sustainable development, this is a clear signal that Montenegro can attract high-quality investments that do not damage natural resources but rather protect and valorise them.

Montenegro is not only a majestic coastline and a symbol of elite tourism. With its natural beauty, untouched nature, endemic plant species, impressive canyons, mountain ranges, and lakes, it is certainly a serious contender to become Europe’s most attractive winter tourism destination in the future.

From the above examples, we can conclude that our administration focuses on three key principles: sustainability, local development, and transparency. First, we insist that all large projects respect the highest environmental standards, use green technologies, and integrate into the natural environment without disrupting local ecosystems.

Could you kindly share insights on the current volume and sectors of UAE investments in Montenegro, and which new areas the government is keen to attract Emirati investors to?

Among Montenegro’s most important economic partners, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) stands out for the scale and impact of its investments. In total, FDI from the UAE in the past five years has exceeded €400 million, ranking the UAE among the top five foreign investors in Montenegro. In the last decade, the UAE has become a key investor, bringing not only substantial financial resources but also advanced know-how, international standards, and long-term commitment. One of the most significant UAE investments is Porto Montenegro, a world-class marina and luxury residential village in Tivat. Another flagship investment is the redevelopment of the former Bijela Shipyard into Adriatic 42, a luxury yacht refit and maintenance facility. The Masdar Company, the UAE’s leading clean energy firm, has also shown strong interest in Montenegro’s green energy potential. These projects have generated jobs, boosted exports, and strengthened the foundations for further economic cooperation.