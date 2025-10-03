MMJS Consulting & Emirates Insurance Federation host seminar on UAE e-invoicing

Event spotlights compliance, digital shift, and insurance strategies under UAE e-invoicing
Dubai: MMJS Consulting, a leading tax consulting firm in the region, in collaboration with the Emirates Insurance Federation, successfully hosted an exclusive seminar on Navigating UAE E-Invoicing in the Insurance Sector at JW Marriott Marquis Hotel, Dubai.
The event brought together over 150 industry leaders, insurance and finance professionals to explore the regulatory, operational, and technological implications of the UAE’s new e-invoicing framework on the insurance industry.
From right to left - Mr. Surandar Jesrani, Managing Partner and Group CEO at MMJS Consulting, Mr. Hussein El Sherbini, Executive Manager at Emirates Insurance Federation and Abdul Hameed Al Ammadi, Associate Partner at MMJS Consulting - Bahrain
The seminar opened with a welcome address by Mr. Hussein El Sherbini, Executive Manager at Emirates Insurance Federation, followed by Mr Surandar Jesrani, Managing Partner and Group CEO at MMJS Consulting, who set the tone for the day by highlighting the critical role of digital compliance in building a resilient insurance sector. Abdul Hameed Al Ammadi, Associate Partner at MMJS Consulting Bahrain and former Chairman of the Bahrain Insurance Federation, also delivered a welcome note.
Surandar Jesrani, Managing Partner and Group CEO at MMJS Consulting, said "E-invoicing is more than a compliance requirement; it’s about data, transparency and efficiency. We highly appreciate the proactiveness and support of Emirates Insurance Federation to support the industry and we have witnessed this from last 8 years. Together, we aim to provide the insurance sector with not just clarity on regulations but also support in Implementation till last mile.”
Ankur Jain, Partner – Indirect Tax at MMJS Consulting, said, “For the insurance sector, e-invoicing is not just another compliance box to tick — it directly reshapes how policies are issued, premiums are billed, and claims are settled. The volume and complexity of transactions in insurance make this transition especially significant. Through this seminar, we wanted to move the discussion beyond regulations and highlight how insurers can re-engineer their processes, reduce friction with intermediaries, and create real-time visibility across the value chain. If implemented with foresight, e-invoicing has the power to redefine efficiency in the insurance sector.”
The technical sessions, led by MMJS Consulting experts, focused on three key subject areas. Ankur Jain, Partner – Indirect Tax and Tarun Grover, Director – Indirect Tax at MMJS Consulting, outlined the UAE’s e-invoicing framework and the DCTCE model introduced by the Federal Tax Authority.
Rishabh Tandon, Associate Partner – Indirect Tax, and Mir Mohammed, Manager – Indirect Tax at MMJS Consulting, discussed the impact of e-invoicing on insurance sector workflows, covering the full spectrum from policy issuance and premium invoicing to claims management and broker commissions.
In the final session, Ankur Jain and Rishabh Tandon addressed implementation challenges, common VAT audit issues, and practical strategies to enhance compliance and ensure transparency. Collectively, these sessions reinforced that e-invoicing is not merely a regulatory requirement but a transformative opportunity for insurers and other stakeholders to streamline operations and drive digital transformation.
With the e-invoicing mandate reshaping industries across the UAE, MMJS Consulting continues to lead the way in helping businesses adopt practical, sector-focused solutions that go beyond compliance to deliver sustainable impact.
