MMJS Consulting & Emirates Insurance Federation host seminar on UAE e-invoicing

Ankur Jain, Partner – Indirect Tax at MMJS Consulting, said, “For the insurance sector, e-invoicing is not just another compliance box to tick — it directly reshapes how policies are issued, premiums are billed, and claims are settled. The volume and complexity of transactions in insurance make this transition especially significant. Through this seminar, we wanted to move the discussion beyond regulations and highlight how insurers can re-engineer their processes, reduce friction with intermediaries, and create real-time visibility across the value chain. If implemented with foresight, e-invoicing has the power to redefine efficiency in the insurance sector.”