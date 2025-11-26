Missoni-branded Waterfront Residences bring resort luxury to Dubai Islands

OCTA’s latest launch brings bold design and resort luxury to Dubai Island
Featuring an exclusive collection of two, three, four and five-bedroom apartments, OCTA Isle Interiors by Missoni provides a resort-like lifestyle nestled in a pristine island setting.
The building offers a unique array of amenities rarely found in today’s market, including a wrap-around lazy river, urban beach pool, sports courts, and a Wellness Bay with steam room, sauna, and spa treatment suite. The project will boast state-of-the-art interiors curated by the iconic Italian brand Missoni, renowned for its distinct style that blends bold colours, geometric shapes, and captivating graphic elements.
Dubai Islands, with its expansive beaches, world-class leisure attractions, and vibrant marina, serves as the perfect backdrop for the project – offering an unparalleled blend of tranquility and urban connectivity. The island’s strategic location and flourishing infrastructure make it an ideal choice for those seeking refined waterfront living.
OCTA Development has built a stellar reputation for successfully partnering with global icons such as Marriott, Elie Saab, Missoni, and Mouawad, serving as their exclusive franchisee for luxury real estate developments.
Now, as they present their first landmark in the region, the company is driven by the ‘Life²’ approach: an unwavering commitment to offer premium living, elevate lifestyles, and reimagine experiences.
OCTA Development, based in Dubai Hills Business Park, is the development powerhouse behind the OCTA Group – a trusted name backed by leadership with over two decades of experience in Dubai’s real estate sector. Their philosophy is shaped by the ‘Life²’ approach, focused on offering premium living, elevating lifestyles, and reimagining experiences.
With a multidisciplinary team of more than 120 specialists, OCTA Development delivers premium projects with outstanding attention to detail in Dubai’s most sought-after destinations.
With a track record of over 8,000 units sold and DH16+ billion in transaction volume, the OCTA brand has positioned itself as a driving force in the region for branded residence. Its industry partners include iconic brands like Missoni, W Residences, Pagani, Elie Saab, Marriott, Mouawad, Rove Home, St. Regis Residences, and Franck Muller.
The current pipeline includes flagship launches such as Trio Isle Interiors by Missoni in Ras Al Khaimah and OCTA Isle in Dubai Islands, part of a strategically growing portfolio across the Islands with a projected development value surpassing Dh2 billion.
For more information, visit: https://www.octa.ae
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox