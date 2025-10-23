Mantra Properties: Redefining branded luxury in the UAE

At just 24, Ankit Gupta has emerged as one of Dubai’s youngest and most dynamic real estate leaders. Under his direction, Mantra Properties’ latest venture, Jacob & Co Residences on Al Marjan Island, set a new benchmark for the UAE’s branded residence market with an overwhelming response in sales.

In this conversation, Gupta shares insights on the project’s success, the evolving investor mindset, and his perspective as a young entrepreneur building a legacy brand.

The launch of Jacob & Co Residences recorded over Dh300 million in sales within 12 hours. What does this incredible milestone signify for Mantra Properties?

The launch of Jacob & Co Residences on Al Marjan Island is a defining moment for us. The response exceeded every expectation and validates our belief in creating developments that blend artistry, aspiration, and architecture.

This is not just a project; it’s a symbol of collaboration between two brands that share a commitment to excellence. For Mantra, it marks our Middle East debut and reflects nearly two decades of experience in design-led real estate.

This milestone reinforces that the market values authenticity, vision, and the pursuit of something extraordinary.

What, in your view, drove such overwhelming investor interest in the project?

Luxury real estate has evolved a lot over the years and UAE continues to be a prime destination. Buyers today look for experiences, not just square footage. The partnership with Jacob & Co added emotional and aspirational value, and Al Marjan Island provided the ideal canvas for that vision.

Timing also played a crucial role; Ras Al Khaimah is fast emerging as a global luxury destination, and investors see strong potential for appreciation.

Over 80 per cent of our investor interest came from expatriates and international buyers, underscoring the UAE’s continued dominance as a global hub for branded living.

What sets Jacob & Co Residences apart in a market crowded with branded developments?