Mantra Properties: Redefining branded luxury in the UAE

Ankit Gupta, Managing Director of Mantra Properties, shares latest projects and his vision
At just 24, Ankit Gupta has emerged as one of Dubai’s youngest and most dynamic real estate leaders. Under his direction, Mantra Properties’ latest venture, Jacob & Co Residences on Al Marjan Island, set a new benchmark for the UAE’s branded residence market with an overwhelming response in sales.
In this conversation, Gupta shares insights on the project’s success, the evolving investor mindset, and his perspective as a young entrepreneur building a legacy brand.
The launch of Jacob & Co Residences on Al Marjan Island is a defining moment for us. The response exceeded every expectation and validates our belief in creating developments that blend artistry, aspiration, and architecture.
This is not just a project; it’s a symbol of collaboration between two brands that share a commitment to excellence. For Mantra, it marks our Middle East debut and reflects nearly two decades of experience in design-led real estate.
This milestone reinforces that the market values authenticity, vision, and the pursuit of something extraordinary.
Luxury real estate has evolved a lot over the years and UAE continues to be a prime destination. Buyers today look for experiences, not just square footage. The partnership with Jacob & Co added emotional and aspirational value, and Al Marjan Island provided the ideal canvas for that vision.
Timing also played a crucial role; Ras Al Khaimah is fast emerging as a global luxury destination, and investors see strong potential for appreciation.
Over 80 per cent of our investor interest came from expatriates and international buyers, underscoring the UAE’s continued dominance as a global hub for branded living.
Every aspect of this project was conceived with purpose. From the Wellness Club @ J&Co and Pool Club @ J&Co to The Observatory, each space is crafted as an experience that blends design with emotion.
The inspiration comes directly from Jacob & Co’s horological artistry where precision, craftsmanship, and individuality play an integral role. We wanted each of the 223 residences to feel like a masterpiece, reflecting both brands’ shared ethos of excellence and attention to detail.
Being young gives you a different perspective sometimes. It teaches you to listen and learn from your previous generation while you bring in fresh ideas to adapt and innovate. I’ve always believed leadership isn’t about age or hierarchy; it’s about clarity of vision and execution.
I focus on empowering teams, collaborating with creative partners, and pushing the boundaries of what real estate can represent.
We’re only getting started in the UAE. Over the next three years, Mantra Properties plans to launch five new projects across the UAE with a combined portfolio of Dh1.3 billion.
Our goal is to continue delivering design-led, lifestyle-driven developments that elevate the standard for contemporary living. Each project will carry forward our philosophy true to Mantra’s two decade legacy. We will always create spaces that inspire, connect, and endure.
