Manipal Academy of Higher Education Dubai opens academic year with a five-day Week of Welcome

Week of Welcome focuses on student well-being
Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) Dubai has recorded its highest admissions in 25 years, reflecting growing trust among students and parents in its academic standards and graduate outcomes. The student body now exceeds 2,600 and represents more than 50 nationalities as the university commences its five-day Week of Welcome (WOW) with academic orientation, student club sign-ups and alumni engagement. International interest continues to deepen, with momentum from the GCC, Africa and Southeast Asia alongside the university’s established South Asian community.
Designed to make the move to university simple and supportive, WOW blends academic, social and wellbeing touchpoints into a clear pathway. Days 1–2 focus on academic orientation with a welcome address by the Pro Vice Chancellor, programme briefings, introductions to faculty, and guided sessions on digital learning platforms, library resources and academic integrity. Day 3 centres on department-level activities, games and cultural events that help students build friendships and familiarity with campus spaces. Day 4 highlights sport and indoor activities that encourage teamwork and healthy routines. Day 5 culminates in a student talent showcase that builds confidence and celebrates creativity. Members of the MAHE Dubai Alumni Association will engage through the week, sharing practical advice and outlining mentorship and networking opportunities.
As Dubai strengthens its position as a global higher-education hub as part of its Education 33 strategy, MAHE Dubai is refining a future-ready model that pairs strong academics with whole-person development from day one. The approach brings together industry credentials (via Kaplan), employer-led Corporate Connect projects, AI-enabled career tools, and hands-on learning across AR/VR, fintech and behaviour analysis, ensuring graduates build professional skills, workplace habits and leadership, not just grades. Students are also introduced to counselling and wellbeing services, time-management and study-skills workshops, and a year-round calendar of recreation and sport activities. Peer mentors, student success advisers and international student desks provide one-to-one guidance ensuring every learner feels supported on and off campus.
Career readiness and employability is integrated early. More than 85% of graduates secure employment or higher-education opportunities within six months of graduation. The Career Services Department partners with 800+ employers and hosts large-scale career expos featuring 80+ companies, while internships, resume-building workshops, mock interviews and networking events provide students with a practical head start. Newly introduced AI tools for interview practice and CV feedback offer instant guidance to help students sharpen profiles for internships and full-time roles.
Experiential learning continues to expand through specialised environments that simulate real-world settings and encourage cross-disciplinary teamwork. In collaboration with VCATI, MAHE Dubai is planning a new aviation lab to provide advanced training and simulation experiences. The university’s AR/VR design lab, fintech studio and behaviour analysis lab continue to anchor project-based learning, while industry tie-ups create pathways for workshops, live sessions and placements. An MoU with Behaviour Enrichment provides psychology students with hands-on clinical experience in Dubai, and a partnership with Cininfo offers media learners practical assignments and exposure to professional networks. The university is licensed by the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR), and its credentials are bolstered by global recognitions earned across select programmes.
With the growth in admissions, growing international diversity, deeper industry linkages and a student-centred Week of Welcome, MAHE Dubai enters the new academic year focused on equipping learners with the skills, character and confidence to thrive and to contribute meaningfully to the region’s innovation economy and align institutional outcomes with Dubai’s long-term ambition to be a destination of choice for global learners.
For admissions enquiries, please reach out to: admissions@manipaldubai.com
