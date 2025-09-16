Manipal Academy of Higher Education Dubai opens academic year with a five-day Week of Welcome

Experiential learning continues to expand through specialised environments that simulate real-world settings and encourage cross-disciplinary teamwork. In collaboration with VCATI, MAHE Dubai is planning a new aviation lab to provide advanced training and simulation experiences. The university’s AR/VR design lab, fintech studio and behaviour analysis lab continue to anchor project-based learning, while industry tie-ups create pathways for workshops, live sessions and placements. An MoU with Behaviour Enrichment provides psychology students with hands-on clinical experience in Dubai, and a partnership with Cininfo offers media learners practical assignments and exposure to professional networks. The university is licensed by the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR), and its credentials are bolstered by global recognitions earned across select programmes.