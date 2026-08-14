MANCO builds with purpose, from strong roots to a wider vision

Resilience, integrity and progress, principles that define the brand's journey
As Pakistan celebrates its 79th anniversary of independence, it is a proud occasion to reflect on the values that continue to inspire Pakistanis around the world - hard work, resilience, integrity and determination to progress. These principles have also shaped our journey at MANCO.
From our foundations in the UAE, MANCO has grown into a substantial multi-disciplinary organisation, bringing together hundreds of professionals, technical specialists and skilled personnel, who have helped expand our operations and business interests beyond the UAE across the Middle East and Africa.
Engineering remains at the heart of our journey. Today, MANCO undertakes significant EPC and industrial projects, with particular expertise in oil storage terminals, tank construction and process infrastructure. Alongside our engineering strength, our vision continues to expand into diversified businesses and services, creating new opportunities and a broader platform for sustainable growth.
Our progress has always been guided by a simple principle: success must be earned through trust. Client satisfaction, honesty in business, quality of execution and commitment to our promises remain among the strongest measures of our success. As a leader, one of my greatest sources of pride is the team behind this journey. My message to them is simple: grow with the company, remain ambitious and never compromise your integrity.
We are deeply grateful to the leadership of the UAE and to this remarkable land for providing an environment of opportunity, security and confidence that empowers businesses and individuals to grow, invest and pursue their ambitions.
On this Independence Day, my wish is for Pakistanis everywhere to progress through education, entrepreneurship, professionalism and honest work, and for Pakistan to continue towards greater prosperity. Happy Independence Day, Pakistan.
— Hafiz Mudassar, Founder & Managing Director, MANCO