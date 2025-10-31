Little Wonders Nursery: Where early learning meets heart and innovation

Blending play-based learning with structured experiences to enhance learning outcomes
At Little Wonders Nursery, we believe that the earliest years of a child’s life are not just the foundation for education, but the foundation for life itself. Established with a vision to create an environment where learning feels like joy and discovery comes naturally, Little Wonders has become one of the UAE’s most trusted names in early childhood education.
With branches across Dubai and Ajman, Little Wonders Nursery follows the British EYFS (Early Years Foundation Stage) framework, blending play-based learning with structured experiences that nurture curiosity, independence, and emotional growth.
Each space — whether it’s a baby room, sensory corner, or outdoor learning zone — has been thoughtfully designed to encourage exploration, creativity, and confidence.
Our team of qualified early years educators brings together warmth, expertise, and innovation. They understand that every child learns differently, and through differentiated learning and continuous observation, we ensure that each child progresses at their own pace.
Beyond literacy and numeracy, we emphasise emotional well-being, resilience, and social development — values that form the core of our philosophy.
In a world that is constantly evolving, Little Wonders takes pride in being future-focused. Our curriculum goes beyond traditional learning, incorporating STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics), ICT, AI awareness, and robotics to build essential skills for the next generation. Children experiment, question, and build, developing critical thinking and problem-solving abilities in ways that are playful yet purposeful.
Our nurseries are designed as safe, inclusive, and nurturing environments where diversity is celebrated and every child is valued. We cater to children from 45 days to 5 years, ensuring a smooth transition into formal schooling.
Regular events such as cultural days, planetarium programmes, family fun fairs, and role-play activities make learning lively, meaningful, and community-driven.
Little Wonders Nursery is not just an educational institution — it is a family. Our commitment to high-quality care, professional development, and continuous innovation ensures that our educators remain inspired and our learners, empowered. As we continue to expand across the UAE, our goal remains simple yet profound: to raise confident, compassionate, and capable young minds ready to embrace the world with curiosity and courage.
At Little Wonders Nursery, learning begins with love — and every child truly matters.
Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), Near Circle Mall, District 10, +971 56 507 9971 I Dubai Investment Park (DIP), Ritaj Community, +971 56 509 3994 I Bur Dubai Saleh Building, Al Raffa +971 56 511 9967 I Al Mamzar, Near Century Mall, Town Square Management +971 56 509 3992 I Ajman Near City Centre Ajman, Al Muhawait +971 56 511 9978 I www.littlewondersecc.com
