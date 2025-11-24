Leading Digital Shift: ESKADENIA software empowering insurance management

The ESKA ® Insures Suite enables comprehensive insurance automation, covering front-end portals, insurance operations, financial billing, and big data analytics and reporting. It streamlines operations with automated workflows, configurable rules, and real-time visibility, reducing manual work, speeding up underwriting, and improving claims accuracy. Its scalable, multi-language, multi-branch architecture ensures flexibility while maintaining security and compliance.

ESKADENIA’s newly launched systems built on Micro-Services architecture are reshaping how insurance companies perceive running applications. With our high project success rate, advanced technology stack, and deep regional expertise, ESKADENIA is a perfect long-term partner for insurance companies.Shadi Sa’adeh,General Manager, ESKADENIA Software UAE

With deep industry expertise and advanced technologies, ESKADENIA supports insurers in shifting from manual, paper-based processes to efficient, modern, and customer-focused digital environments.

ESKADENIA Software has been a trusted technology partner for insurers across the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. As a three-time MENA IR Award winner, the company is known for delivering one of the region’s most comprehensive and reliable Insurance Management Suites. Its mission is to empower insurers with intelligent, automated, and fully integrated digital solutions that accelerate operations, enhance customer experience, and strengthen organizational performance.

Self-service portals and mobile apps enhance accessibility for policyholders, brokers, and providers. The API-ready platform integrates seamlessly with external systems and supports underwriting, claims, reinsurance, premium calculations, CRM, and real-time financial posting, all within a single, efficient software system.

AI-Enhanced Automation

ESKADENIA’s Artificial Intelligence enables intelligent automation that reduces processing times, minimizes errors, and enhances service quality by introducing integrated AI capabilities that increase sales through Sales Agents, boost user effectiveness and turnaround time with User Agents, and enhance customer retention and satisfaction via Customer Agents. It works hand in hand with the ESKA Insures Suite, automating workflows and validating data across systems in real time. It also supports multiple languages and ensures faster, more consistent responses across mobile apps, portals, and business applications. Built for high scalability, the AI layer allows insurers to manage peak demand while sustaining performance levels.

Why do insurers choose ESKADENIA?

With 25 years of experience in the region, a 100% success rate in all its projects, customers in over 25 countries, and a retention rate exceeding 90%, ESKADENIA stands out for its industry expertise, award-winning technology, and CMMI Level 5 competencies. As digital transformation accelerates, the company delivers innovative software systems that reduce costs and support long-term growth.

Through intelligent automation and decades of experience, ESKADENIA empowers insurers to provide smarter, more connected, and future-ready services.

How is technology shaping the industry? How is it benefitting service providers and customers?

Technology is transforming the insurance industry by automating processes and enhancing connection between all involved parties. Eskadenia Software’s insurance management systems help providers, consultants, brokers, and customers operate more efficiently across key areas such as underwriting, claims processing, and financial management. This leads to faster decision-making and lower operational costs.

For customers, technology brings greater transparency, more personalized services, and quicker access to support through multi-channel portals and mobile apps.

How is data analytics and AI driving growth, and are the industry players equipped to adapt and adopt these technologies?

Data analytics and artificial intelligence drive growth within Eskadenia Software systems by delivering actionable insights and intelligent automation.