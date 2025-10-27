Khadlaj Perfumes: Blending Arabian heritage with global elegance

UAE-based, the brand now spans 103+ countries as a global symbol of luxury & authenticity
Founded in 1997, Khadlaj Perfumes has become one of the most admired names in the fragrance industry, blending Arabian heritage with contemporary elegance. Based in the United Arab Emirates, the brand has expanded its presence to more than 103 countries, making it a global symbol of luxury and authenticity.
Under the dynamic leadership of Asif Iqbal, Khadlaj Perfumes continues to evolve, reaching new audiences while maintaining the artistry and excellence that define its identity. Iqbal’s vision has led the brand to international recognition, merging traditional craftsmanship with modern appeal and global accessibility.
Khadlaj’s influence extends far beyond boutiques and perfume counters. In recent years, several of its signature scents have gone viral on social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram, earning millions of views and global admiration. The now iconic Hareem Al Sultan has become a social media sensation, celebrated for its rich, long-lasting scent and elegant presentation.
Likewise, Khadlaj Island, Island Dreams, and Shiyaaka Shadow have gained cult followings among fragrance enthusiasts, often featured in viral reviews and must-have lists shared by influencers worldwide.
Khadlaj’s role as a Platinum Sponsor at Beautyworld Middle East 2025 further reflects its growing prominence in the global perfume landscape. The brand’s participation highlights its commitment to excellence and creativity while showcasing its latest creations to the world’s leading fragrance experts.
For nearly three decades, Khadlaj Perfumes has stayed true to its mission of creating scents that inspire confidence, sophistication, and emotion. With both heritage and digital influence driving its success, Khadlaj continues to define what it means to be a timeless brand in a modern, connected world.
