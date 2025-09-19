INTO University Partnerships and Regent College London launch University Study Centre in Dubai

For students in the region seeking a direct bridge from high school to leading universities worldwide, a new academic pathway has opened in Dubai. INTO, a global leader in university partnerships and international student preparation, has partnered with Regent College London’s Dubai campus to launch the University Study Centre. Students enrolling at the Centre undertake an International Foundation, leading to the INTO Qualifications Level 3 Diploma in Foundation Studies (INTO Qualifications Award). The Foundation Program is designed to ease the transition into undergraduate study in the UK, US, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, and beyond.