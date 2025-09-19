INTO University Partnerships and Regent College London launch University Study Centre in Dubai

Foundation Program opens a new route from high school to top global universities
For students in the region seeking a direct bridge from high school to leading universities worldwide, a new academic pathway has opened in Dubai. INTO, a global leader in university partnerships and international student preparation, has partnered with Regent College London’s Dubai campus to launch the University Study Centre. Students enrolling at the Centre undertake an International Foundation, leading to the INTO Qualifications Level 3 Diploma in Foundation Studies (INTO Qualifications Award). The Foundation Program is designed to ease the transition into undergraduate study in the UK, US, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, and beyond.
Launched during an exclusive event held on campus earlier this week, in the presence of senior management and representatives from both institutions, the Centre’s state-of-the-art campus serves students from the UAE, the GCC, India, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, and Thailand, among others. The initiative offers ambitious learners an affordable, high-quality stepping stone to higher education, with pathways in Business and Computer Science, coupled with a strong focus on language skills and academic readiness.
The Foundation Program addresses a common challenge faced by international students: the transition from secondary schooling to rigorous undergraduate study. For those aiming to enroll in universities in the UK, New Zealand, Australia, or parts of the EU, the program enables progression directly into the first year of a bachelor’s degree. For others needing extra preparation, there’s flexibility to enter an International Year One or Diploma program, offering a structured, supportive environment to strengthen subject knowledge and adapt to new academic cultures.
Upon completing the International Foundation programme leading to the INTO Qualifications Level 3 Diploma in Foundation Studies, students can progress to a wide selection of INTO’s university partners worldwide, including top institutions in the UK, US, Australia, and the UAE. “For those choosing to study in the US, the programme can also provide up to one year of university credit,” said Mary Wade, Executive Vice President – UK Education, INTO Global.
While credit transfer depends on the destination university and chosen subjects, this opens doors for applicants to enter US universities as transfer students rather than freshmen, a distinct advantage in terms of both time and cost.
“INTO Qualifications is a set of foundation curricula, recognised and approved by Ecctis, the body that validates qualifications. For universities, it means they can see clearly that INTO Qualifications is equivalent to A-levels or to a US high school leaving certificate,” said Wade. “It’s a globally recognised qualification that creates multiple pathways.”
Admissions criteria balance accessibility with academic rigour, recognising the diverse educational backgrounds of students in Dubai. Students also benefit from targeted English language development. Those with higher proficiency may pursue a research project module, while others receive intensive academic English support.
Tuition fees are around Dh60,000, but for the inaugural January cohort the college is offering a 25 per cent scholarship.
“The establishment of the University Study Centre in Dubai was driven by the increasing demand for accessible, high-quality international education in the region. This initiative aligns with INTO’s global strategy to provide students in the region with the opportunity to commence their academic journey closer to home,” said Diego Bonaparte, Senior Vice President – West, INTO Global.
“The Foundation Program consists of core modules such as English language and research projects, and choice modules. Students take four classes worth 30 credits each, completing 120 credits overall. For Business, modules include options in Law and International Relations. For Computer Science, the entry requirements are more math-specific to prepare students for onward STEM success,” said Helen Hollingworth, VP Partner Development, INTO Global.
In the UK, INTO students benefit from recognition at leading institutions such as City, St George’s, University of London, University of Sheffield, and Lancaster University all highly ranked in business, finance, and computer science.
City’s Bayes Business School, a triple-accredited institution in London, is attractive for finance and investment students. Sheffield, with its world-class computer science faculty, and Lancaster, a pioneer in robotics and AI, provides equally strong progression options for STEM learners.
In the US, INTO has finalised agreements with Suffolk University for credit transfers and is working with Texas State University, University of Arizona, Long Island University, and Jefferson University. More are expected as recognition of the INTO Foundation program expands.
A standout feature of INTO’s model is extensive progression support. Students are guided through UCAS applications, personal statements, and essays tailored to each destination country. Advisors continue support through offers, results, and even clearing, ensuring no student is left without options.
Practicalities such as visas and accommodation are also covered, easing stress on students and parents. A dedicated progression specialist will be based permanently at the Dubai Centre, working closely with INTO’s global operations to provide seamless support.
“We are proud to be partnering with INTO on this transformative initiative,” said Dr Selva Pankaj, CEO, Regent Global. “Together, we are creating new opportunities for students in the region to access world-class education through a modern, supportive, and cost-effective model.”
Regent Global operates in the EU, UK, US, UAE, and India, with 1,200 staff and more than 15,000 students in the UK alone. “More than a company, we see ourselves as a movement, now progressing toward becoming a private university in the UK. Our guiding belief is simple: the end result of education is character,” said Dr Pankaj.
He underscored how the project aligns with the Dubai government’s E33 initiative, which aims to make the emirate a global leader in education by 2033. “These will sit between the thriving K–12 sector and the still-growing university sector. In ten years’ time, what happened with schools will happen with universities. E33 makes that inevitable.”
Ahmad Sheikhmous, Vice President Recruitment – Middle East and Africa, INTO Global, agreed. “The University Study Centre supports the UAE’s Vision 2030 by offering flexible, accessible, and globally recognised education
