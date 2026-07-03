International Spiritual Council for transporting humanity appeal to world leaders for immediate peace resolution

"Divisive, myopic, selfish agendas are becoming increasingly intense as they approach the ultimate decisive end. Remember, the consequences of war threaten not only human civilisation but also this planet that has sustained life for billions of years. In no time, we will be exposed to the never-ending human cries for centuries, and the planet will be permanently damaged. It will start limping beyond repair. We are not the owners of this planet. We are its caretakers.