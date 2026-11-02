Intelligent energy revolution reshaping the future of a more resilient and sustainable energy industry

Caspar Herzberg, CEO, AVEVA, believes this integration is essential as the energy industry confronts increasingly complex operating conditions.

“Complexity is rising across energy systems. With today’s market dynamics, we cannot continue to treat operations as silos. Value chains must be orchestrated as connected ecosystems that help organizations see, decide and act faster. Only then can companies navigate complexity and balance efficiency with resilience.”

Traditionally, information generated across engineering, production, maintenance and supply chain functions has often remained confined within individual departments. This separation can delay decisions, obscure emerging operational risks and prevent organisations from realising the full potential of their assets. Digital integration is changing that equation.

By connecting operational technology with enterprise information systems, energy companies can develop a more comprehensive understanding of asset performance, identify inefficiencies and coordinate responses across complex operations.

Herzberg explains: “By bringing together energy, process and operational data in a connected ‘digital thread’ that spans the asset lifecycle, companies can turn data into insights, and insights into optimised execution. Industrial intelligence means harnessing IT and OT data, enriching it with AI, and empowering the workforce to take action.”

The implications extend from engineering design and construction to daily operations, maintenance and eventual asset retirement.

Finding capacity within existing operations

As energy demand rises, expanding physical infrastructure remains essential. However, long equipment delivery schedules, capital requirements and operational constraints are increasing the importance of maximising existing capacity.