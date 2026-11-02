Intelligent energy revolution reshaping the future of a more resilient and sustainable energy industry

ADIPEC stakeholders discuss how AI, automation are transforming energy production
The next great energy revolution is not simply about producing more oil, generating more electricity or building bigger infrastructure. It is about making every asset, operation and investment work smarter.
Across the global energy industry, artificial intelligence, automation, predictive analytics and digital technologies are fundamentally changing how energy is produced, managed and delivered. From intelligent oilfields and automated processing facilities to predictive maintenance and digitally connected supply chains, technology is becoming central to operational performance.
For the Middle East, where ambitious energy expansion programmes coincide with rising electricity demand, industrial diversification and decarbonisation commitments, this transformation carries particular significance. The region is increasingly positioning itself as a centre for intelligent energy innovation, combining its established production capabilities with advanced digital infrastructure.
Against this backdrop, ADIPEC 2026, one of the largest turnkey events for the energy sector starts in Abu Dhabi today at ADNEC. Running until November 5, it brings the industry together under the theme Performance under Pressure: Energy Systems In a New Era, exploring how companies can respond to growing operational complexity while maintaining efficiency, competitiveness and resilience.
The central question is changing. Rather than asking how much additional capacity can be developed, energy leaders are increasingly examining how technology can unlock greater value from existing infrastructure.
One of the most significant developments is the transition from fragmented operational systems towards integrated digital environments that connect information, assets and decision-making.
Caspar Herzberg, CEO, AVEVA, believes this integration is essential as the energy industry confronts increasingly complex operating conditions.
“Complexity is rising across energy systems. With today’s market dynamics, we cannot continue to treat operations as silos. Value chains must be orchestrated as connected ecosystems that help organizations see, decide and act faster. Only then can companies navigate complexity and balance efficiency with resilience.”
Traditionally, information generated across engineering, production, maintenance and supply chain functions has often remained confined within individual departments. This separation can delay decisions, obscure emerging operational risks and prevent organisations from realising the full potential of their assets. Digital integration is changing that equation.
By connecting operational technology with enterprise information systems, energy companies can develop a more comprehensive understanding of asset performance, identify inefficiencies and coordinate responses across complex operations.
Herzberg explains: “By bringing together energy, process and operational data in a connected ‘digital thread’ that spans the asset lifecycle, companies can turn data into insights, and insights into optimised execution. Industrial intelligence means harnessing IT and OT data, enriching it with AI, and empowering the workforce to take action.”
The implications extend from engineering design and construction to daily operations, maintenance and eventual asset retirement.
As energy demand rises, expanding physical infrastructure remains essential. However, long equipment delivery schedules, capital requirements and operational constraints are increasing the importance of maximising existing capacity.
Suliman Gaouda, Regional VP - Industrial AI, APJMEA, IFS, identifies a fundamental shift in how the industry should approach productivity.
“Performance under pressure now means finding capacity you cannot buy. A new gas turbine takes almost five years to deliver and a large power transformer around 128 weeks, according to Wood Mackenzie. AI that predicts failure and plans the repair is the fastest new megawatt in the region: the one you stop losing.”
This approach places predictive maintenance at the centre of intelligent energy operations. AI-powered systems can analyse equipment conditions, detect abnormal performance patterns and identify potential failures before they cause costly interruptions. Automated maintenance planning can then help organisations allocate resources, schedule repairs and reduce unexpected downtime. For operators managing extensive networks of production facilities, pipelines, power generation assets and industrial equipment, even incremental improvements in reliability can translate into significant operational benefits.
Importantly, the value of these technologies is increasingly being measured through tangible results rather than technological sophistication alone.
Gaouda points to the growing importance of systems that translate intelligence into immediate operational action.
“The opportunity is AI that acts, not advises. At one upstream operator we work with, shift handover fell from an hour to ten minutes and unplanned production deferments fell 15 per cent. The winners will be those whose AI shows up in the next shift.”
Such improvements illustrate how intelligent automation can reshape everyday working practices while strengthening productivity and business continuity.
Digital transformation is also creating opportunities to address environmental performance alongside commercial efficiency.
Gaouda highlights the considerable potential of addressing existing operational losses.
“The cheapest new gas field may be the leaks in the existing one. The IEA estimates that cutting methane emissions could free around 100 bcm of gas a year, largely through leak detection and repair. That is a maintenance problem before it is a climate problem, and AI is very good at maintenance.”
This connection between operational discipline and environmental performance is becoming increasingly important. Advanced sensors, automated inspection technologies and predictive analytics can help operators detect leaks earlier, prioritise interventions and reduce unnecessary resource losses. Rather than treating sustainability as a separate corporate objective, intelligent energy systems are enabling companies to integrate environmental considerations directly into operational decision-making.
The intelligent energy revolution is equally visible in the equipment, engineering solutions and industrial services supporting global energy operations.
Badrul Hisham, Trade Commissioner, MATRADE, says technology adoption is becoming increasingly practical and commercially focused.
“The energy industry today has to deal with more demand, tighter timelines, and higher safety standards. AI, automation, and digital tools are helping companies predict problems rather than just react to them.”
Malaysia’s industrial ecosystem illustrates how technology is being integrated into established energy supply chains. According to Hisham, the country has more than 1,800 active oil and gas services and equipment companies, with many already possessing experience in Middle Eastern markets.
At ADIPEC 2026, the Malaysia Pavilion is highlighting digitally enabled equipment, intelligent battery monitoring, gas leakage reduction technologies, maintenance solutions and other innovations designed to improve industrial performance.
Hisham explains: “The biggest opportunity today is turning data into action. At the pavilion, we are showcasing companies that embed intelligence into everyday oil and gas products for safer operations, remote condition monitoring, and digital maintenance.”
The emphasis reflects a wider industry trend towards practical innovation that can be deployed within existing facilities rather than requiring complete infrastructure replacement.
It also creates opportunities for international collaboration, particularly between established energy markets and technology-driven engineering suppliers.
Looking ahead, digital twins and increasingly autonomous AI systems could redefine how energy assets are designed, operated and optimised. Digital twins create virtual representations of physical assets, enabling operators to combine real-time information with simulations, predictive models and operational insights.
Their evolution towards continuously updated, intelligent environments could allow organisations to anticipate changing conditions and evaluate decisions before implementing them in the field.
Herzberg sees this as a defining opportunity. “The biggest technology opportunity for the energy sector is the next-generation digital twin. Industrial AI is accelerating rapidly, moving from labs to frontline operations, whether generative, agentic or physical AI. A ‘living’ digital twin will serve as the source of trusted, contextualised information, analytics and visualisation, helping companies to deploy AI safely, securely and responsibly.”
As ADIPEC 2026 advances the conversation, the industry’s next competitive advantage may increasingly depend on how effectively it combines human expertise, connected assets and intelligent technologies. The intelligent energy revolution is ultimately about producing more value from every asset, every resource and every decision.
Krishnan Subramanian, VP Technical (Offshore), SPM Energy Shipping, champions smarter, sustainable shipping
1. With ADIPEC 2026 focusing on Performance under Pressure: Energy systems in a new era, how are AI, automation and digital technologies helping the energy industry navigate rising demand, operational pressures and evolving market dynamics?
SPM Energy Shipping FZCO, as prudent shipowners and conscious operators of marine energy assets, eye for details on the varying ground realities — fuel costs, emissions rules, and unpredictable demand. AI and digital tools help us cut fuel use through smarter routing, spot engine issues early, and keep vessels moving more reliably for our energy customers in our worldwide operations.
2. How are intelligent technologies, predictive analytics and digital solutions enabling energy companies to improve operational efficiency, optimise resources and strengthen resilience while maintaining competitiveness and sustainability?
Predictive analytics or Condition based maintenance, augmented with AI, has changed maintenance outlook from mere preventive to condition based information and trend. At SPM Shipping, we have embraced technology wherein we monitor engines and systems continuously instead of waiting for scheduled dry-docks or downtimes for major services/overhauls. That means fewer breakdowns, lower costs, and better emissions tracking — without compromising reliability. Reliability of the fleet in this dynamic offshore market is paramount to our commitment to the major energy players we partner with.
3. Reflecting ADIPEC 2026's slogan, Where Energy Opportunity Takes Shape, what emerging digital innovations present the greatest opportunities for the energy sector, and how is your organisation helping translate these opportunities into measurable business outcomes?
As SPM shipping foray into Ship building to enhance the fleet age, Digital twins of our ships look like the biggest opportunity. They let us test performance and plan maintenance more accurately. At ADIPEC we’re looking for practical partnerships that turn these tools into real savings on fuel and downtime.