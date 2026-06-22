Inside Global Schools Group’s blueprint for embedding future-ready skills in everyday learning

How is your school rethinking teaching and learning so that students develop not only academic strength, but also adaptability, problem-solving abilities and the confidence to navigate uncertainty?

At Global Schools Group in the UAE, we believe that future readiness is not a standalone programme. It is embedded into the very fabric of day-to-day learning.

Across our schools, including Glendale International School, Global Indian International School Dubai and Abu Dhabi, and Emirates American School, we are moving beyond traditional models of education. We are creating learning environments that nurture curiosity, adaptability, resilience, and innovation.

At Global Schools Group (GSG), we believe that academic excellence remains important, but it is no longer sufficient on its own. The world our students will enter is evolving rapidly, and education must equip them with the skills, mindsets, and resilience needed to thrive in an environment characterised by constant change.

To support that we have intentionally developed educational frameworks that go beyond traditional academics across our schools in the UAE. At GIIS Dubai and Abu Dhabi, our award-winning 9 GEMS framework focuses on whole-child development. At Glendale International School Dubai, the globally recognised Leader in Me programme nurtures leadership, responsibility, and self-efficacy from an early age. Meanwhile, Emirates American School's Nojoom framework supports students in developing character, confidence, and lifelong learning competencies.

We are also redefining learning environments through spaces such as Glendale's Immersion Room, which creates experiential and technology-enhanced learning opportunities. These innovative spaces help students move from passive learning to active discovery, fostering skills that are essential in a rapidly evolving world.

Many schools speak about future-ready learning but translating that into the curriculum requires concrete change. How are you redesigning classroom experiences, subject integration and assessment methods to ensure students are developing skills that remain relevant in a fast-changing global economy?

Future-ready learning requires a fundamental shift from content delivery to competency development. Across Global Schools Group in the UAE, we are increasingly integrating interdisciplinary learning experiences that mirror real-world challenges and encourage students to apply knowledge across multiple domains.

Our classrooms are becoming more collaborative, inquiry-driven, and student-centred. Students are encouraged to investigate authentic problems, develop innovative solutions, communicate their ideas effectively, and work as part of diverse teams. As part of the wider Global Schools Group network, students benefit from opportunities for cross-campus collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and global exposure that few education providers can offer. This interconnected learning environment enables students to learn from one another, celebrate diversity, and develop the global competencies required to succeed in an increasingly interconnected world.

Future-ready learning is also embedded through innovation-led experiences. The Global Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (GCIE) at GIIS Dubai and Abu Dhabi provides students with opportunities to explore design thinking, entrepreneurship, problem-solving, and emerging technologies. Signature inter-school events such as Qutuhal, now in its eighth successful year, challenge students to identify real-world problems and create innovative solutions while developing creativity, collaboration, and critical thinking.

What specific initiatives has your school introduced to help students better understand emerging industries, evolving career opportunities and the expectations of higher education institutions worldwide?

One of the greatest advantages of being part of Global Schools Group is our ability to provide students with exposure that extends well beyond the classroom.

The centralised Career Counselling and University Guidance programme supports students across our UAE schools through personalised counselling, psychometric assessments, university planning, career exploration, and direct engagement with global institutions. Students benefit from expert guidance that begins early and evolves as they progress through school, ensuring they make informed academic and career decisions.

We also actively connect students with industry professionals, university representatives, and emerging sectors through workshops, university fairs, Leadership Lecture Series where we invite industry leaders to come and share their experiences with our students, mentorship opportunities, and career-focused events. Students gain valuable insights into rapidly evolving fields such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, sustainability, healthcare, entrepreneurship, engineering, and digital innovation.

For example, at Emirates American School, our industry partnerships and internship opportunities provide students with meaningful exposure to professional environments, enabling them to develop practical skills and gain first-hand understanding of workplace expectations before they enter higher education.

These experiences help students bridge the gap between education and industry while developing a clearer understanding of future opportunities.

Career guidance is increasingly moving beyond university counselling into long-term life planning. How does your school support students in making decisions about higher education, career pathways and skill development?

We strongly believe that effective career guidance is not simply about helping students gain university admission. It is about helping them discover purpose, understand their strengths, and make informed decisions about their future.

Our centralised Career Counselling and University Guidance programme adopts a holistic approach to student planning. Through psychometric assessments, one-on-one counselling sessions, career mapping, university guidance, and skills profiling, students gain a deeper understanding of their interests, aptitudes, and long-term aspirations.

Importantly, these conversations begin well before university applications. We work closely with students and families to help them understand how subject choices, extracurricular experiences, leadership opportunities, and skill development all contribute to future success.

This structured approach enables students to make confident, informed decisions while ensuring that their educational journey remains aligned with their individual goals and aspirations.

Extracurricular programmes are now considered an integral part of student development. How are sports, arts, innovation programmes, entrepreneurship initiatives or leadership opportunities being designed to strengthen competencies that are valuable for future careers and real-world success?

The future of education extends far beyond the classroom. At Global Schools Group, we regard extracurricular learning as an essential pillar of holistic development and future readiness.

At Emirates American School in Sharjah, for example, we have partnered with the Sharjah Women's Sports Foundation, chaired by Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi and a leading institution in advancing women's sport across the UAE, to provide daily sports coaching for our female students.

A unique strength of Global Schools Group in the UAE is the vibrant ecosystem of inter-school events that our schools host which bring together students from our diverse portfolio of schools around the country.