India's housing future lies in climate-smart design

Her practice is rooted in Critical Regionalism, a philosophy that combines contemporary design with local climate, geography and cultural wisdom.

“It’s about understanding which parts of vernacular architecture still make sense from a climate perspective and preserving those principles not copying buildings from a hundred years ago,” she explains. “Our lifestyles have changed, so architecture must evolve too. The goal is to create buildings that suit contemporary life while retaining the environmental wisdom embedded in traditional architecture.”

The Mathews’ home she designed reflects that philosophy. Rather than depending on mechanical cooling, it harnesses winds, stack ventilation through a wind tower, carefully oriented openings, roof insulation and generous shading. Burnt clay bricks replace much of the concrete, while white interiors maximise daylight without adding heat.

Many of these ideas are not new. Traditional Indian homes evolved in response to local climates. Rajasthan perfected shaded courtyards and jalis to soften desert heat. Kerala developed steep tiled roofs, deep verandahs and naturally ventilated interiors to cope with heavy rainfall. Wind towers in western India channelled cool air before electric fans existed.

Today’s architects are adapting these time-tested principles with modern engineering, digital modelling and advanced materials.

For Amrutha, sustainability is less about technology than thoughtful design.

“A sustainable building is simply a building that has been thoughtfully designed for its climate,” she says. “A building in north India should be approached completely differently from one in Goa or Kerala. Every place has different environmental realities, and architecture has to begin there.”

The green premium

The market is responding. India is now among the world’s largest markets for LEED-certified buildings outside the United States.

Developers increasingly see sustainability not only as an environmental imperative but also as a commercial advantage.

“We build most of the sustainability into decisions that cost little extra at the design stage. These pay off across the building’s life without adding much to the construction bill,” says Samyag M. Shah, Director, Marathon Nextgen Realty and Convener of CREDAI-MCHI Youth Wing, whose firm has completed more than 80 projects in Mumbai.