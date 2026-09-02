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ILMUNC DUBAI 2026 hosted at Canadian University Dubai

3-day Model United Nations experience to bring students together for diplomacy, debate

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ILMUNC DUBAI 2026 hosted at Canadian University Dubai

The Ivy League Model United Nations Conference (ILMUNC) Dubai 2026 is set to welcome aspiring diplomats, future policymakers, and young leaders from across the UAE and beyond for an immersive three-day conference led by students from the University of Pennsylvania (UPenn). ILMUNC Dubai 2026 brings global dialogue to the heart of Downtown Dubai — creating a platform for the region’s next generation of informed, confident and internationally minded leaders. Taking place from October 2 - 4, 2026, ILMUNC Dubai offers students a unique opportunity to engage with global issues, develop leadership skills, and experience the rigor of one of the world’s most respected Model United Nations programs.

Hosted at Canadian University Dubai

This year’s conference will be hosted at Canadian University Dubai (CUD), which also serves as the event’s Knowledge Partner. Canadian University Dubai (CUD) is Dubai’s #1 Ranked University and a leading teaching and research institution at the heart of Downtown Dubai. Combining the strengths of Canadian-inspired education with the opportunities of one of the world’s most dynamic cities, CUD prepares students to lead, innovate and create meaningful impact in an increasingly interconnected world.

Through future-focused programs, experiential learning and a globally connected academic community, the University equips the next generation with the knowledge, skills and perspective to shape what comes next. As Knowledge Partner and host venue for ILMUNC Dubai 2026, CUD is proud to open its City Walk campus to aspiring young diplomats and leaders from across the region—providing a setting for meaningful dialogue, collaboration and global exchange.

About ILMUNC Dubai
For over four decades, ILMUNC has earned its place among the world’s premier Model UN conferences — offering delegates an intellectually rigorous and genuinely welcoming immersion into international affairs. Our Secretariat, made up of dedicated University of Pennsylvania students spanning fields from bioengineering to political science, works year-round to uphold and build upon that legacy. ILMUNC XLIII will be no exception. At ILMUNC, we are committed to delivering an exceptional experience for every delegate. Across our 28 committees, you may encounter everything from fantastical crisis scenarios to historical turning points to the most urgent challenges facing our world today. Whether you are a first-time delegate or a seasoned veteran, there is a place here for your voice and your ideas. And with students joining us from across the globe, every committee room will be enriched by the diversity of perspectives that makes ILMUNC truly special. Beyond committee, ILMUNC offers a unique opportunity to connect with new peers and make memories that last well beyond the conference. You’ll have access to everything… For more information visit https://www.ilmuncgcc.com/

An Ivy League Experience Led by UPenn Students

A defining feature of ILMUNC Dubai is its leadership by undergraduate students from the University of Pennsylvania, bringing with them extensive Model United Nations experience and a passion for international affairs.

The conference is headed by Secretary-General Brianna Kwan, a UPenn student studying Cognitive Science and Computer Science, Class of 2027. Brianna leads a diverse and accomplished Secretariat team that has worked to create a challenging, engaging, and memorable conference experience for all delegates.

More than a conference

Beyond committee sessions, ILMUNC Dubai provides opportunities for networking, cultural exchange, leadership development, and collaboration. Delegates will engage with participants from diverse backgrounds, participate in social activities, and learn from peers who share a passion for global issues and diplomacy.

All participants will receive a Certificate of Participation, and outstanding performers will be recognized through a variety of delegate awards presented during the conference. Adding to the excitement, exceptional delegates may have the opportunity to earn a 100% registration fee scholarship to ILMUNC Philadelphia, the flagship conference hosted at the University of Pennsylvania. Best Delegates from each committee will be eligible for this prestigious recognition, providing participants with a pathway to participate in one of the world’s most renowned MUN conferences.

Why delegates should participate

ILMUNC Dubai 2026 offers an unparalleled opportunity to develop skills essential for university admissions and future careers. Through debate, diplomacy, and collaboration, delegates gain leadership and teamwork experience, strengthen their public speaking and communication abilities, develop research and analytical thinking skills, improve negotiation and conflict-resolution techniques, and gain invaluable exposure to international affairs and policymaking. They also become part of a global network of ambitious and like-minded young leaders who share a commitment to positive change.

Whether a delegate aspires to become a diplomat, entrepreneur, lawyer, policymaker, researcher, or global leader, ILMUNC Dubai provides a platform to build confidence, broaden perspectives, and prepare for future success

BRING YOUR DELEGATION

Schools are invited to bring student delegations to ILMUNC Dubai 2026 and give young leaders an opportunity to experience diplomacy in action. Scholarship opportunities are available, with applications closing September 15. Students can also step forward for leadership positions, building confidence, responsibility and valuable experience on an international platform.

REGISTRATION INFORMATION
Conference Dates: October 2-4, 2026 | Knowledge Partner: Canadian University Dubai (CUD) | Eligibility: Grades 8-12 | registrations and enquiries: Click this link: https://bit.ly/ilmunc-dxb2026 Phone: +971 58 500 1667 Email: ilmunc.gcc@futuresabroad.com
CONFERENCE AGENDA
Day 1 – Friday, October 2: ILMUNC Dubai 2026 begins with delegate registration, the grand Opening Ceremony, and the first two committee sessions, setting the stage for three days of debate, diplomacy, and collaboration. | Day 2 – Saturday, October 3: Dive deeper into committee debates and resolution-building, complemented by an exclusive UPenn Admissions Panel and an evening Social & Networking Mixer, offering delegates valuable opportunities to connect with peers and university representatives. | Day 3 – Sunday, October 4: Conclude the conference with final committee debates, resolution voting, and a memorable Closing Ceremony celebrating outstanding delegates, achievements, and the spirit of diplomacy.
EXCITING OPPORTUNITY FOR SCHOOLS
Bring your delegation to ILMUNC Dubai 2026 and give your students the opportunity to represent your school on an Ivy League platform. Enhance your school’s profile, showcase student talent, and empower delegates to develop leadership, diplomacy, public speaking, negotiation, and global awareness skills through an unforgettable three-day conference experience.
EXCLUSIVE USD 100 SCHOLARSHIP FOR EVERY DELEGATE
Your Ivy League MUN experience just became even more accessible. Every delegate registering for ILMUNC Dubai 2026, whether individually or as part of a school delegation, will receive an exclusive USD 100 scholarship. Scholarship deadline: September 10, 2026
100% REGISTRATION FEE SCHOLARSHIP TO ILMUNC PHILADELPHIA
Join us for three days of debate, leadership development, networking, and international collaboration at Canadian University Dubai, from 2 - 4 October 2026, and experience a world-class Model United Nations conference led by students from the University of Pennsylvania. A 100% registration fee scholarship to ILMUNC Philadelphia, the flagship conference hosted at the University of Pennsylvania

Engaging committees and real-world challenges

ILMUNC Dubai 2026 features a diverse range of committees designed to challenge delegates across different levels of MUN experience. Participants will debate pressing international issues, represent countries and stakeholders, negotiate solutions, and draft resolutions addressing some of the world’s most significant challenges.

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)

Agenda Topics:

• Implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development

• Development of Sustainable Cities

United Nations Forum on Forests (UNFF)

Agenda Topics:

• Combatting Deforestation in the Amazon

• Supporting Forest Financing

Legal Committee

Agenda Topics:

• Environmental Protection in Regions of Conflict

• Acid Rain and Air Quality Management

United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP)

Agenda Topics:

• Addressing Advancements in Gene Engineering

• Privacy in the Age of Artificial Intelligence

Vatican City

Agenda Topic:

• Historical/Fantasy Simulation: Choosing the Next Pope

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