ILMUNC DUBAI 2026 hosted at Canadian University Dubai

3-day Model United Nations experience to bring students together for diplomacy, debate
The Ivy League Model United Nations Conference (ILMUNC) Dubai 2026 is set to welcome aspiring diplomats, future policymakers, and young leaders from across the UAE and beyond for an immersive three-day conference led by students from the University of Pennsylvania (UPenn). ILMUNC Dubai 2026 brings global dialogue to the heart of Downtown Dubai — creating a platform for the region’s next generation of informed, confident and internationally minded leaders. Taking place from October 2 - 4, 2026, ILMUNC Dubai offers students a unique opportunity to engage with global issues, develop leadership skills, and experience the rigor of one of the world’s most respected Model United Nations programs.
This year’s conference will be hosted at Canadian University Dubai (CUD), which also serves as the event’s Knowledge Partner. Canadian University Dubai (CUD) is Dubai’s #1 Ranked University and a leading teaching and research institution at the heart of Downtown Dubai. Combining the strengths of Canadian-inspired education with the opportunities of one of the world’s most dynamic cities, CUD prepares students to lead, innovate and create meaningful impact in an increasingly interconnected world.
Through future-focused programs, experiential learning and a globally connected academic community, the University equips the next generation with the knowledge, skills and perspective to shape what comes next. As Knowledge Partner and host venue for ILMUNC Dubai 2026, CUD is proud to open its City Walk campus to aspiring young diplomats and leaders from across the region—providing a setting for meaningful dialogue, collaboration and global exchange.
A defining feature of ILMUNC Dubai is its leadership by undergraduate students from the University of Pennsylvania, bringing with them extensive Model United Nations experience and a passion for international affairs.
The conference is headed by Secretary-General Brianna Kwan, a UPenn student studying Cognitive Science and Computer Science, Class of 2027. Brianna leads a diverse and accomplished Secretariat team that has worked to create a challenging, engaging, and memorable conference experience for all delegates.
Beyond committee sessions, ILMUNC Dubai provides opportunities for networking, cultural exchange, leadership development, and collaboration. Delegates will engage with participants from diverse backgrounds, participate in social activities, and learn from peers who share a passion for global issues and diplomacy.
All participants will receive a Certificate of Participation, and outstanding performers will be recognized through a variety of delegate awards presented during the conference. Adding to the excitement, exceptional delegates may have the opportunity to earn a 100% registration fee scholarship to ILMUNC Philadelphia, the flagship conference hosted at the University of Pennsylvania. Best Delegates from each committee will be eligible for this prestigious recognition, providing participants with a pathway to participate in one of the world’s most renowned MUN conferences.
ILMUNC Dubai 2026 offers an unparalleled opportunity to develop skills essential for university admissions and future careers. Through debate, diplomacy, and collaboration, delegates gain leadership and teamwork experience, strengthen their public speaking and communication abilities, develop research and analytical thinking skills, improve negotiation and conflict-resolution techniques, and gain invaluable exposure to international affairs and policymaking. They also become part of a global network of ambitious and like-minded young leaders who share a commitment to positive change.
Whether a delegate aspires to become a diplomat, entrepreneur, lawyer, policymaker, researcher, or global leader, ILMUNC Dubai provides a platform to build confidence, broaden perspectives, and prepare for future success
Schools are invited to bring student delegations to ILMUNC Dubai 2026 and give young leaders an opportunity to experience diplomacy in action. Scholarship opportunities are available, with applications closing September 15. Students can also step forward for leadership positions, building confidence, responsibility and valuable experience on an international platform.
ILMUNC Dubai 2026 features a diverse range of committees designed to challenge delegates across different levels of MUN experience. Participants will debate pressing international issues, represent countries and stakeholders, negotiate solutions, and draft resolutions addressing some of the world’s most significant challenges.
Agenda Topics:
• Implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development
• Development of Sustainable Cities
Agenda Topics:
• Combatting Deforestation in the Amazon
• Supporting Forest Financing
Agenda Topics:
• Environmental Protection in Regions of Conflict
• Acid Rain and Air Quality Management
Agenda Topics:
• Addressing Advancements in Gene Engineering
• Privacy in the Age of Artificial Intelligence
Agenda Topic:
• Historical/Fantasy Simulation: Choosing the Next Pope