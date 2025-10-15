How the Middle East is moving from reactive defense to predictive protection

Exploring the region's AI cyber revolution
The Middle East stands at the forefront of digital ambition, driven by transformative national strategies like Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and Saudi Vision 2030. These blueprints for economic diversification and “smart city” development rest on a foundation of advanced technology, making the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) across every sector a critical imperative. Consequently, the most important trend for CIOs and CISOs is the comprehensive adoption of AI.
This mass integration, however, has created an intense cyber arms race. Attackers are already leveraging AI to rapidly launch sophisticated, multi-layered, personalised attacks at scale, including deepfake scams and autonomous malware.
This offensive use of AI, which lowers the knowledge threshold for cybercriminals, poses a huge challenge, especially as it allows attackers to reverse-engineer and identify vulnerabilities at unprecedented speeds. For defenders, AI is an essential “efficiency force multiplier”. It’s the technology that can level the playing field, enabling the crucial shift from a reactive ‘detect and respond’ model to a predictive ‘prevent and protect’ strategy.
AI’s greatest strength lies in its ability to analyse vast amounts of unstructured security data in real-time for threat detection and log analysis, significantly reducing noise and minimizing false positives. This allows security teams to focus their efforts on threats that pose the greatest, most critical risk to the business.
The short-term impact of Generative AI (GenAI) is already clear: augmenting human capabilities by making security analysts faster and more efficient at tasks like threat hunting and automating reporting. As the region accelerates its AI journey — with governments proactively developing AI governance standards and security policies — cybersecurity must keep pace.
The ultimate opportunity lies in developing hyper-specialised AI models that can enable faster, more accurate, and automated security responses.
However, adoption must be gradual and responsible. The major risk remains taking action based on inaccurate AI output, which can lead to significant monetary loss, especially in critical infrastructure. The need to ensure “meaningful human oversight and clear accountability” in AI-driven cybersecurity is a principle echoed globally and is non-negotiable for the responsible adoption of AI. As organisations across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) integrate AI, CISOs must introduce initiatives gradually and focus on projects that deliver clear, quantifiable business value. This strategic, proactive approach to defense is the most significant opportunity for securing the region’s ambitious digital future.
- By Bernard Montel
The writer is EMEA Technical Director and Security Strategist, Tenable
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox