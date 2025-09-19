How Syed Asif Zaman leads Ahmad Alagbari Chartered Accountants to global prominence

The firm is an FTA-approved tax agent, RERA and ARRA-approved auditor, PCAOB-registered firm, and an ICAEW authorised training employer. As a proud member of LEA Global, the world’s second-largest international association of independent accounting and advisory firms, Ahmad Alagbari Chartered Accountants provides seamless access to global resources and best practices.

Technical expansion

The firm also holds a strong reputation in the real estate audit segment, being among the one of select approved auditors by RERA and ARRA in the UAE. This recognition reflects its capability to conduct developer audits, escrow account reviews, and owners’ association audits in line with stringent regulatory requirements. By applying advanced audit techniques and technology-enabled sampling, the firm delivers accuracy and transparency that safeguard both investors and developers.

Beyond statutory audits, the team ensures that IFRS-compliant financial reporting is aligned with UAE Corporate Tax rules, bridging gaps between accounting standards and tax law. Using cloud-based ERP platforms, automated reconciliation tools, and AI-enabled audit analytics, clients benefit from efficiency and real-time insights.

This combination of regulatory approval, international audit credentials, and digital integration positions Ahmad Alagbari Chartered Accountants as a partner that not only assures compliance but also strengthens governance and investor confidence.

Alia Noor, Tax Agent

Supporting this vision, Alia Noor, Associate Partner – Taxation & Compliance Advisory, is an FTA‑approved Tax Agent and Gulf News award winner, honoured as Best Corporate Tax Advisor (2024 & 2025), and recognised among the UAE’s Top Business Leaders by Gulf News for her thought leadership in corporate tax, VAT, and fintech.