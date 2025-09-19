How Syed Asif Zaman leads Ahmad Alagbari Chartered Accountants to global prominence

Ahmad Alagbari CAs provide audit, tax, advisory & tech solutions to help businesses thrive
The firm is led by Syed Asif Zaman. With over 25 years of experience in audit, finance, ERP implementation, and tax consultancy across local and international markets, Syed Asif is recognised as a leading figure in the profession.
He is an elected Council Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England & Wales (ICAEW), a Fellow Chartered Accountant (ICAP), an Associate Chartered Accountant (ICAEW), BFP, UAECA, FPFA, FAIA, CISA, MBA, B.Sc., as well as an ISO 27001 Lead Auditor and a member of ISACA. Previously, he served on the Management Committee of ICAP’s UAE Chapter and continues to be an active member of several business councils in the UAE, Malaysia, Canada, and Azerbaijan.
In addition to leading Ahmad Alagbari Chartered Accountants, he serves as CEO of the Alif Group of Companies. Under his leadership, the Group has established itself as a forward-looking organisation, integrating emerging technologies such as fintech, blockchain, and AI into financial management and risk mitigation, while maintaining the highest standards of governance, compliance, and client service.
Established in 2014, Ahmad Alagbari Chartered Accountants, part of Alif Group, has grown into one of the UAE’s most respected professional services firms. Headquartered in Dubai with an additional presence in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Ras Al Khaimah, as well as international offices in the UK, Canada, Pakistan, Malaysia, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, the firm blends global expertise with regional insight to deliver audit, accounting, tax, advisory, and technology solutions that empower businesses to thrive.
The firm is an FTA-approved tax agent, RERA and ARRA-approved auditor, PCAOB-registered firm, and an ICAEW authorised training employer. As a proud member of LEA Global, the world’s second-largest international association of independent accounting and advisory firms, Ahmad Alagbari Chartered Accountants provides seamless access to global resources and best practices.
The firm also holds a strong reputation in the real estate audit segment, being among the one of select approved auditors by RERA and ARRA in the UAE. This recognition reflects its capability to conduct developer audits, escrow account reviews, and owners’ association audits in line with stringent regulatory requirements. By applying advanced audit techniques and technology-enabled sampling, the firm delivers accuracy and transparency that safeguard both investors and developers.
Beyond statutory audits, the team ensures that IFRS-compliant financial reporting is aligned with UAE Corporate Tax rules, bridging gaps between accounting standards and tax law. Using cloud-based ERP platforms, automated reconciliation tools, and AI-enabled audit analytics, clients benefit from efficiency and real-time insights.
This combination of regulatory approval, international audit credentials, and digital integration positions Ahmad Alagbari Chartered Accountants as a partner that not only assures compliance but also strengthens governance and investor confidence.
Supporting this vision, Alia Noor, Associate Partner – Taxation & Compliance Advisory, is an FTA‑approved Tax Agent and Gulf News award winner, honoured as Best Corporate Tax Advisor (2024 & 2025), and recognised among the UAE’s Top Business Leaders by Gulf News for her thought leadership in corporate tax, VAT, and fintech.
Audit & Assurance
Conduct IFRS‑compliant statutory audits
Perform RERA & ARRA audits
Deliver internal audit, IT audit, and risk management services
Provide PCAOB‑approved audits for listed entities
Taxation
Corporate tax registration, advisory, compliance, and impact assessments
Transfer pricing documentation, reviews, and benchmarking studies
VAT and excise registration, filing, refunds, and consultancy
Tax residency certificates and advisory for individuals and entities
Accounting & Outsourcing
Bookkeeping, management accounts, and cloud‑based documentation
Payroll outsourcing and HR advisory
Family office services
Advisory & Consulting
Feasibility studies, due diligence, and business valuations
Corporate finance, mergers & acquisitions, and transaction advisory
Restructuring, forensic investigation, and fixed asset management
Shariah advisory
ESG consultancy and sustainability reporting
Compliance
AML, UBO, and CFT advisory services
Regulatory compliance audits and governance frameworks
Company Incorporation & Liquidation
Mainland, free zone, and offshore company formation
Legal entity liquidation, deregistration, and restructuring support
UAE offices
Dubai (Head Office): Suite 1002, New Century City Tower, Port Saeed, Deira
Abu Dhabi: Office 853, Aya Business Center, Al Ghaith Tower, Hamdan Street
Sharjah (SAIF Zone): Y1 Building, Office #14
Contact: www.aaa-cas.com; info@aaa-cas.com; +971 4 228 7774
