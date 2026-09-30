How K2 transformed a mountaineer’s idea of success, leadership and humanitarian impact

Portuguese humanitarian Maria Conceição discusses her latest book Beyond Savage
Beyond Savage takes readers through K2, Broad Peak and what you describe as a journey within. Why did you feel this was the right time to tell this story?
It took me a while to be ready because the expedition and the events around it affected me more deeply than I first understood. Initially, I thought I was writing a mountaineering story, particularly about K2, because very few women have written about that mountain from personal experience.
As I started writing, I realised the mountains had changed me. I had to ask myself difficult questions about courage, purpose, sacrifice, loss and what it means to succeed. Some of what happened on K2 and afterwards took me a long time to understand, and those became the most difficult parts to write.
You went to K2 believing one more mountain could change the future of your humanitarian mission. What happened there that changed your understanding of success?
I have always approached expeditions with a specific purpose. I aim big because I want to raise awareness and attract partners and sponsors. I hoped K2 might open the right doors for my humanitarian work.
The expedition challenged me physically, emotionally and mentally. I thought the hardest part would be climbing K2. Some of the most difficult moments came afterwards and changed the direction of my life. Success can mean surviving an experience with your values intact, changing direction or continuing to show up when it matters.
For more than two decades, you have built a mission and survived serious financial setbacks. What has that taught you about leadership?
When I have a goal, I maintain a clear vision. The strategy may change many times along the way, while I remain focused on the goal. I believe there is always a solution to an obstacle, however big it seems.
Leadership requires commitment, adaptability and the ability to keep moving through difficulty. The mountains reinforce that. Sometimes leadership means continuing forward; sometimes it means having the courage to change direction.
Your mission began with a promise to children in Bangladesh. How have you persuaded others to believe in it?
In the early days, people said I wasn’t experienced enough, and some even said it was cruel to give poor children such hope. I could see the project was working. After the recession, I began taking on extreme challenges to demonstrate my commitment, which opened doors to media, speaking events and new supporters.
Today I can show results. Students from the original project have degrees and master’s degrees from universities around the world and are working for leading multinational companies.
Beyond Savage explores ambition, loss, friendship and purpose. Has your relationship with ambition changed?
My ambition has grown. Each time I achieve something, I look for something bigger, although writing this book forced me to question that seriously.
I’ve dedicated 21 years to my humanitarian project and the original project is almost complete. I still have much more I want to build. My ambition has always been about impact, and that feels more relevant today than ever.
As you look ahead, what does your next chapter look like?
The experience opened a path to new projects helping families in Pakistan and Nepal. My next chapter is about using everything I have learnt from the mountains, humanitarian work and the challenges along the way to continue changing lives.
I thought K2 would be the culmination of a journey. In many ways, it became the beginning of another one.