Holistic Security in the Gulf: How AI and advanced tech enhance safety measures

A unified approach linking people, tech, and process ensures stronger Gulf security
Personal, business and public premises security in the Gulf is very much up-to-date. That’s due to the modern building design, a progressive approach to security and a visionary approach to technology. One example is the recent arrest, within three hours, of a robbery gang.
Even so, there’s always room for improvement with the latest physical security hardware and AI back-end solutions adding new features, extensible and scalable services. Combined, they deliver greater protection for offices, public buildings, gated communities and other sites.
The holistic security approach integrates people and the technology they use along with a series of processes to ensure an optimum response to any challenge or threat. That could be environmental issues like extreme weather, a building fire, or anti-social behaviour and crime.
One of the parts of the equation will not work without the others, so all must work in harmony.
Staff must be trained to use and understand the new technology as part of a team. They must have strong processes to follow and the initiative to react in a changing situation.
Processes must align to safety and security laws, compliance rules and protect the workers or public in any environment. They must be drilled into staff, clearly highlighted across the business or building, and updated as rules change, or an office or stores change ownership.
New technology like IP cameras connected to the cloud must be defended as a key business asset, just like the front doors or an office safe. That includes cybersecurity and anti-intrusion or tamper methods to keep criminals (or their pre-crime accomplices) away from them.
Additional technology like tracking drones, fire, gas and leak sensors, will be integrated into the security cloud or on-premises back-end, which should be another well-defended system against cyber attack.
As security improves, AI plays a greater role in analysing live footage, identifying changing patterns in footfall and movement over time, and linking biometric access control to ensure only the appropriate people are allowed into an office, sensitive site and similar areas, especially in healthcare, banking and similar facilities.
Access control is another key area of security that is being boosted by AI. A pass card might let anyone into a building, but if the card is linked to a facial recognition or license plate camera, it can check if the actual owner is using the card.
Beyond that, as more workers and people use their smartphones as ID, systems can check that the right person and phone (and not a cloned or stolen device) are in the right place at the same time to limit the risks of identity theft.
All of these systems can scale up as new higher-definition cameras, more powerful sensors and other devices are added. While cloud and camera systems link together, sharing information to track subjects of interest.
Greater use of drones like the AI models at Dubai Ports Authority is a powerful example. More will come online as part of public security. In the ports example, we see a high-value added feature about pollution monitoring:
“The drones’ AI-driven navigation and sensor array measure emissions such as sulphur oxides (SOx) and nitrogen oxides (NOx), feeding live data to a 3D dashboard linked to DPA’s command centre for instant response and predictive maintenance.”
Highlighting how security isn’t just about crime and anti-social behaviour, it can help focus attention on improving and protecting the environment. That broader role for high-technology security is just one way that Gulf businesses can improve their value and performance.
From protecting office workers to shoppers at the mall, security teams and their technology are better placed to respond. And with over 180,000 cameras in Ras Al Khaimah alone, integrating and understanding unsafe, criminal or environmental impacts from the collective data and visions between them as a single entity could take a giant step toward improving protection for society as a whole.
Whatever the scope of your building project, the security team needs or refreshes older systems. Taking a holistic approach extracts the maximum value from the technology, security staff, and the processes they follow to maintain order and safety.
And by adopting the latest technology you will have the most flexible and adaptable tools at your disposal to meet today’s and tomorrow’s risks as they emerge, with new AI features evolving to make security less challenging but just as important for all while maintaining a human face.
