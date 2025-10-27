Gulf Titans International: A rising UAE leader in petroleum trading

Focused on trading oil, refined products, & petrochemicals across ME, Africa, Asia, Europe
Founded in 2023 and headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Gulf Titans International has swiftly established itself as a prominent and trusted name in the petroleum and energy trading sector. In just a short span of time, the company has become one of the leading players regionally and globally, renowned for its professionalism, integrity, and operational excellence.
Under the visionary leadership of Dr. Khalifa Al Shehhi, Chairman of the Board, Dr. Ahmed Shaban, Vice Chairman, and Dr. Islam Shaban, Chief Executive Officer, Gulf Titans International has built a reputation for strategic insight and innovative growth. Together, the leadership team has guided the company through a well-defined expansion strategy that balances sustainable growth with the highest standards of quality and compliance.
Gulf Titans International’s core operations focus on the trade of crude oil, refined petroleum products, base oils, and petrochemical derivatives, supplying clients across the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. Through its extensive network of partners, logistics capabilities, and deep understanding of global energy markets, the company provides reliable and efficient supply solutions tailored to each client’s specific needs.
The company’s operational strength lies in its commitment to international best practices, safety, and environmental responsibility. By adopting modern logistics systems and advanced risk management tools, Gulf Titans International ensures seamless trade operations and maintains its reputation as a dependable supplier within the global petroleum market.
What truly distinguishes Gulf Titans International is its commitment to transparency, innovation, and partnership. The company believes in building long-term relationships with clients, refineries, and industrial consumers, grounded in trust and mutual success. Its experienced commercial and technical teams work continuously to optimize sourcing, storage, and delivery operations, ensuring both cost efficiency and product reliability.
In addition to its commercial success, the company continues to expand its strategic alliances and global footprint, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading international hub for energy trade. Gulf Titans International’s future vision includes diversification into complementary sectors within the energy value chain, further strengthening its competitiveness and contribution to the UAE’s economic growth.
As an Emirati-born company with global reach, Gulf Titans International embodies the nation’s spirit of ambition, innovation, and excellence. Guided by its dynamic leadership and empowered by its world-class team, the company continues to evolve as a symbol of modern UAE enterprise — combining local expertise with international reach to deliver energy solutions that power industries and economies worldwide.
Today, Gulf Titans International stands as a benchmark for success in the petroleum trading industry, proving that visionary leadership, strong values, and relentless dedication can transform a young enterprise into a globally recognized brand in record time.
