Gulf Medical University: Where the world comes to learn

Offers 50 programmes spanning degrees, diplomas, residencies, and internships
For over two decades, Gulf Medical University (GMU) has been a pioneer in medical and healthcare education in the UAE and beyond. Established in 1998 and owned and run by Thumbay Group, Gulf Medical University has turned into the No. 1 and biggest private medical university in the region. It has evolved into a world-class academic institution, welcoming students from more than 111 nationalities.
With a strong commitment to academic excellence, research, and clinical training, GMU prepares highly skilled healthcare professionals ready to make a global impact. GMU offers 50 programmes across doctoral, master’s, and bachelor’s degrees, as well as postgraduate diplomas, higher diplomas, internships, residency and foundation programmes. These span key disciplines including medicine, dentistry, pharmacy, health sciences, nursing, veterinary medicine and healthcare management and AI in healthcare. Its forward-looking curriculum, benchmarked with international standards, blends academic rigor with hands-on experience, ensuring graduates are well prepared for professional success.
A defining strength of GMU is its extensive clinical training ecosystem. Students benefit from access to 45 training sites through affiliations with the Thumbay Healthcare Network, including Thumbay University Hospital, Thumbay Dental Hospital, Thumbay Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Centre, Thumbay Clinic, and Thumbay Pharmacy, among others.
Research and innovation are further advanced through the Thumbay Research Institute for Precision Medicine, focusing on genomics, cancer biology, and personalised medicine.
GMU maintains international standards through accreditations from global bodies such as Quality Assurance Agency for Higher Education (UK), World Federation for Medical Education, Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (USA), World Physiotherapy (The first programme in the UAE to achieve full accreditation), Australian Dental Council, the Institute of Biomedical Sciences (UK) and more.
Its academic excellence is reflected in global rankings, including THE Impact Rankings 2025 (301–400), Arab Rankings 2024 (81–90) as well as the QS World Rankings 2026 for Pharmacy (351–400).
With admissions open for September 2026, GMU offers scholarships and financial aid, along with international exposure through exchange programmes, dual degrees, and overseas training opportunities. For aspiring healthcare leaders, GMU is truly where the world comes to learn.
www.gmu.ac.ae | admissions@gmu.ac.ae | +971 6 743 1333