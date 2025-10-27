Grownsy launches smart baby care innovations in GCC with Trucare partnership

With its GCC launch, Grownsy steps up support for parents’ hygiene, feeding, & care needs
A new wave of smart parenting has arrived in the GCC. Grownsy, the global baby care brand trusted by more than nine million parents worldwide, is officially launching in the region this October through an exclusive partnership with Trucare.
Known for its innovative range of smart, safe, and convenient baby care products, Grownsy aims to make parenthood smoother and more joyful for modern families. Its debut in the Middle East reflects the growing demand for high-quality, intelligent baby essentials that simplify daily routines while ensuring the highest standards of safety and hygiene.
Grownsy’s commitment to innovation and functionality has earned it a strong global following. The brand’s Electric Nasal Aspirator Pro holds the #1 Best Seller rank on Amazon, praised for its gentle, USB-C rechargeable design that helps clear congestion safely and effectively. Parents across the world have also embraced Grownsy’s line of multi-purpose baby gadgets, designed to make parenting easier, cleaner, and smarter.
Electric Nasal Aspirator Pro: The #1 bestseller for safe, gentle, and effective congestion relief.
8-in-1 Bottle Warmer: Rapid heating in 2–7 minutes with a 24-hour keep-warm mode for convenience.
Compact Sterilizer & Dryer: Kills 99.9% of germs with a compact, space-saving design.
Multifunctional Baby Scale: Tracks growth precisely, suitable for babies and small pets up to 330 lbs.
Baby Bottle Washer: Automates bottle cleaning for improved hygiene and ease.
Grownsy’s entry into the GCC market reinforces its dedication to supporting parents’ everyday challenges, especially in areas of hygiene, feeding, and convenience. Partnering with Trucare, one of the region’s leading baby and family distributors, ensures that parents across the UAE and the Gulf have access to trusted after-sales service and local product availability.
Parents can now pre-book Grownsy products and enjoy exclusive launch discounts and giveaways via Instagram at @grownsyme.
The full range launches officially on October 27, available across Amazon, Mumzworld, Noon, FirstCry, Mom Store, and other leading retailers in the UAE.
Stay tuned to @grownsyme for the latest updates, offers, and parenting tips — because smart parenting begins with Grownsy.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox