Tomorrow marks the debut of the latest edition of the GrayMatter and Gulf News Super 100 series, spotlighting senior business leaders and emerging entrepreneurs within the vibrant Indian community across the UAE and the wider GCC region.

For nearly 15 years, the prestigious coffee table book has been the authoritative voice chronicling the success stories of Indian entrepreneurs in the Middle East. With meticulous attention to detail, the book unveils the professional journeys of regional business leaders, with a special focus on the UAE.

“I have been privileged to bear witness to the Indian entrepreneurial spirit within the region over the past few decades, and it has been a source of encouragement for me. In fact, I created the GrayMatter Super 100 series in an attempt to celebrate the spirit of enterprise and adventure they proudly display. More than just corporate profiling, I think that the Super 100 Series is a wellspring of insight and a testament that true success comes from the soul of a person," said Biju Ninan, editor and CEO of GrayMatter.

"I believe that everyone should have a chance to get inspired by these detailed depictions of incredible diasporic successes. In keeping with that, our next edition is set to feature the legends of business - entrepreneurs who have grown alongside the nation over the decades."

While the Super 100 series has been published in partnership with Gulf News, the collaboration is set to go beyond print. GrayMatter and Gulf News plan to produce a series of videos that will spotlight these leaders. Each video will be available on the Gulf News platform, ensuring what Ninan describes as "digital immortality" reaching a truly global audience.

"The Super 100 series stands as a testament to the burgeoning relationship between India and the UAE, spotlighting the remarkable achievements of the Indian diaspora in this dynamic region," said David George, Publisher, Gulf News Commercial. "As India continues to assert its influence on the global stage, this edition celebrates the visionaries and trailblazers whose endeavors shape not only their industries, but also foster stronger ties between nations.

The Super 100 series features renowned figures in business alongside contributions from dignitaries and industry leaders. Launched by late Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, it highlights global business contributions. The current issue includes a message from Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, praising late Sheikh Zayed's legacy of tolerance and the Indian community's role in fostering tolerance in the UAE.