German International School Dubai: Cultivating global citizens with German education

The school fosters respect, diversity, and global learning for over 1,000 students
The German International School Dubai (DISD) offers education “made in Germany” from Kindergarten to graduation, combining high academic standards with a global perspective.
Founded in 2008 and located in Academic City, DISD is part of a network of German Schools Abroad, certified by the German Conference of Ministers of Education and overseen by the Federal Republic of Germany. The school educates around 1,000 students from more than 30 nations in a respectful and open-minded environment.
DISD’s vision is to create a culturally diverse and academically demanding learning environment where students from different nationalities come together to foster global awareness, understanding, and excellence in education.
The school nurtures the German spirit of innovation and promotes STEM from early years through the Abitur, offering modern science laboratories, libraries, advanced IT classrooms, and state-of-the-art sports facilities.
Students thrive in a multilingual and multicultural setting. German is the core language of instruction, complemented by English, Arabic, and French, often at near-native proficiency.
Learning extends beyond the classroom through excursions, cultural activities, and simulation programs, which cultivate leadership, critical thinking, and global citizenship.
The German curriculum, culminating in the German International Abitur, is recognized worldwide and provides direct access to universities globally. By combining a strong academic and cultural foundation with international openness, DISD develops interculturally competent students who can thrive in diverse environments while remaining connected to their heritage.
DISD prepares students to thrive as confident, culturally aware global citizens, ready to succeed and make a positive impact anywhere in the world.
For more information, please visit: germanschool.ae
