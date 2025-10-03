German firms in UAE eye growth with increased investments and strategic partnerships

Up to 61% of German firms in UAE see growth; 52% plan to boost investment says Henkelmann
The UAE is a key gateway for German businesses entering the Middle East. What opportunities do you see for expanding German presence in the UAE’s economic landscape?
The economic partnership between Germany and the UAE is among the strongest in the region. As the UAE’s top trading partner within the EU, Germany exported goods worth €9.7 billion in 2024, a 13 per cent increase from the previous year. This growth has continued in 2025, with €6.2 billion in exports during the first seven months, marking a 16.1 per cent year-on-year rise.
Beyond the figures, German companies in the UAE remain confident: 61 per cent expect improved business performance, and 52 per cent plan to increase investment, according to our World Business Outlook survey by the AHK and DIHK.
The UAE’s strategic location, linking markets across the GCC, Africa, and Asia, continues to make it a key base for regional expansion. Many German companies have established a long-term presence here, benefiting from the country’s business-friendly environment while contributing to its economic development.
Many German SMEs are globally respected for engineering and precision. How are you supporting them to establish or scale their presence in the UAE and beyond?
At AHK, we serve as the first point of contact for German companies looking to explore or enter the UAE market. Our support begins with providing essential business information and initial market assessments, and continues with identifying potential partners or distributors. From the first inquiry to establishing meaningful local connections, we guide companies every step of the way. Through our strong network of partners, including reputable free zones and trusted legal advisors, we connect businesses with the right resources for company setup in the UAE.
In addition, we organise a number of targeted business delegations each year, both inbound and outbound, focused on sectors such as Smart Cities, Energy Efficiency, and Advanced Manufacturing. These delegations offer SMEs the opportunity to explore the market, connect with stakeholders, and assess real business opportunities. We also facilitate visits for UAE stakeholders to Germany, creating direct connections with both established firms and innovative startups.
Our ongoing programme of networking and business events, as well as industry round tables, ensures that companies have continuous access to new contacts and sector insights. As an institution, closely linked to the German Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy and the private sector, we also work intensively with the German Embassy, the Consulate, and local UAE ministries, which allows us to support businesses at both operational and policy levels.
As the UAE diversifies its economy, where do you see the strongest synergies between German expertise and Dubai’s growth sectors?
There is strong alignment between Germany’s industrial strengths and the UAE’s strategic development priorities.
In digitalisation and artificial intelligence (AI), German technology companies are well-positioned to contribute to the UAE’s fast-growing AI sector, which is projected to reach over $1.6 billion by 2026. Areas such as machine learning, automation, and data-driven solutions present clear opportunities.
In the energy sector, Germany’s global leadership in renewable technologies, energy efficiency, and hydrogen positions it as a strong partner for the UAE’s clean energy transition. As the UAE increases its investment in sustainable energy, German companies bring cutting-edge technologies and proven expertise that can play a key role in shaping innovative and resilient energy systems for the future.
Healthcare is another promising area, with the UAE investing heavily in digital health, high-end medical technology, and pharmaceutical infrastructure. German companies in these fields are already well established and continue to find new areas for collaboration.
Moreover, advanced manufacturing, logistics, and industrial automation are areas where German engineering and precision are highly relevant, especially as the UAE advances its industrial strategy with “Make it in the Emirates”. We agree: “Make it in the Emirates – with German machinery and engineering!”
Looking ahead, how do you plan to deepen Germany’s commercial footprint in the UAE while strengthening bilateral cooperation with local stakeholders?
We remain committed to deepening the strong partnership between the two countries. Alongside our continued focus on core industries, we see increasing opportunities to collaborate in areas such as education, skills development, and Emiratisation. By sharing elements of Germany’s vocational training approach with local partners and mentorship and training initiatives for young Emiratis, we aim to support the UAE’s broader vision for economic diversification. We are confident that this long-standing relationship between the UAE and Germany will continue to drive meaningful progress and innovation.
