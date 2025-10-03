German firms in UAE eye growth with increased investments and strategic partnerships

At AHK, we serve as the first point of contact for German companies looking to explore or enter the UAE market. Our support begins with providing essential business information and initial market assessments, and continues with identifying potential partners or distributors. From the first inquiry to establishing meaningful local connections, we guide companies every step of the way. Through our strong network of partners, including reputable free zones and trusted legal advisors, we connect businesses with the right resources for company setup in the UAE.