How has the journey to making healthy eating accessible and enjoyable for your clients played out? What have been the challenges?

Our journey to making healthy eating accessible and enjoyable has been both rewarding and challenging. We are driven by the goal of making meals that not only fit clients’ health goals but are also something they look forward to eating. Educating customers about balanced nutrition while ensuring exceptional taste and convenience has been central to our success. A major challenge has been aligning clients’ perceptions of healthy eating with personalised nutrition solutions. We are working toward incorporating biomarker-driven insights into our meal plans to make them even more tailored to individual health needs. Operational challenges, like scaling logistics, were addressed by keeping all operations in-house and fostering a culture of accountability. This focus allows us to deliver meals that combine health, flavour, and convenience, making us a reliable partner for health-conscious customers.

What are the main trends dictating your sector in recent years, and how well is FITT Meals in sync?

The meal delivery sector is being reshaped by demands for personalised nutrition, sustainability, and convenience. Customers now look for meals tailored to their unique health needs, such as weight loss, muscle gain, or wellness, often driven by biomarker-based insights. FITT Meals is fully aligned with these trends and actively investing in biomarker-driven nutrition to offer personalised meal plans that adapt to individual health data.

Sustainability is also a key priority, and we’ve implemented recyclable packaging and sustainable sourcing practices to minimise our environmental impact. We continuously refine our offerings to meet customer expectations. With all operations in-house, we remain agile and well-positioned to lead innovation in this fast-evolving industry.

Where do you see the sector headed in the UAE over the next five years?

The UAE meal delivery sector is set to embrace hyper-personalisation, sustainability, and advanced technology. Consumers today are more informed than ever and increasingly value the importance of good nutrition. They recognise that nutritious food goes beyond just physical health — it directly contributes to improved sleep, sharper cognitive performance at work, and, most importantly, increased and sustained energy levels. This enhanced energy positively impacts their family life, enabling them to engage more actively, whether it’s playing with their children or simply enjoying quality time together.