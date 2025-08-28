GOLD/FOREX
Fever during school: What parents today must now also know

Dr Amr El Zawahry on rest, doctor visits, and why care can matter more than antibiotics

As children return to classrooms and social settings, it’s normal for parents to worry about fevers, especially in the post-pandemic era. Fever is not an illness itself, but a sign the body is fighting off infection, often viral.

Here’s what to keep in mind:

When is it a fever?

A temperature of 100.4°F (38°C) or higher is considered a fever. It may be accompanied by tiredness, poor appetite, or body aches.

When to keep them home:

If your child has a fever, they should stay home, rest, and hydrate. Sending them to school risks spreading infection and slows their recovery.

When to see a doctor:

  • Fever lasting more than 3 days

  • Difficulty breathing

  • Rash, stiff neck, or extreme drowsiness

  • If your child is under 3 months old with any fever

Avoid unnecessary antibiotics:

Most school-time fevers are mostly caused by viruses, not bacteria, so they won’t respond to antibiotics.

Supportive care matters most:

Fluids, rest, light meals, and fever medicine (such as paracetamol or ibuprofen, if needed) can help ease symptoms.

Back-to-school means more germs, but also more immunity building. A strong routine and timely response can make all the difference.

Dr Amr El Zawahry

Consultant and Head of Paediatrics at Medcare Royal Specialty Hospital, Qusais

