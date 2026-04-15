 Falcons of Majlis: Redefining the startup ecosystem in the UAE

Access over valuation: The new currency of startup growth in the UAE
In a region where business is built on trust, relationships, and long-term alignment, a new UAE-based format is reshaping how startups connect with capital. Conceptualised and produced by NKN Media, a global media conglomerate, Falcons of Majlis is not just a conventional pitch show but a structured, multi-stage journey designed to reflect how decisions are actually made in the region.
Rooted in the cultural significance of the Majlis spaces defined by dialogue, trust, and consultation, the platform goes much beyond public pitches and valuation theatrics. Instead, it centres on credibility, intent, and alignment, where the ultimate reward is not exposure, but access.
Falcons of Majlis unfold through a four-stage process. It begins with curated founder stories, followed by a rigorous scrutiny phase led by a council of VC analysts, legal experts, and industry leaders. Only a select few founders advance to the defining moment, earning the “Ticket to Majlis,” a symbolic and strategic gateway into real investor environments. Once inside, the format changes entirely. There are no presentations or public negotiations. Investors referred to as the Falcons engage in closed-door discussions focused on conviction, trust, and long-term partnership potential.
At the centre of this transition is Suniel Shetty, a leading superstar from Bollywood, who has joined hands as a mentor and Majlis authority. A renowned actor, entrepreneur, investor, and mentor, Shetty has built a strong presence within India’s startup ecosystem, guided by a philosophy that prioritises impact over valuation and founders over hype. His investments in ventures such as Beardo and Fittr reflect his hands-on approach to brand-building and long-term growth.
Within the Falcons of Majlis, his role is not to negotiate deals but to determine readiness.
“In today’s startup ecosystem, there is a lot of focus on visibility, but very little on intent. Falcons of Majlis is about shifting that focus to asking whether a founder is truly ready to build something meaningful, not just raise capital,” says Suniel Shetty. He further adds, “The ‘Ticket to Majlis’ is not a reward, it’s a responsibility. It represents trust, and the belief that a founder deserves to be in rooms where real decisions are made.”
The Falcons, comprising leading UAE family offices, private investors, and strategic business leaders, are not judges, but decision-makers. Season one features a curated group of Falcons, each representing significant capital, sector expertise, and regional influence. Their role is to evaluate founders not through numbers alone, but through conviction, cultural alignment, and long-term vision. Outcomes vary from immediate investments to strategic partnerships, mentorship-led growth, or deferred decisions. Not every interaction leads to funding, but each reflects the reality of how deals are built in the region: privately, thoughtfully, and over time.
The platform is backed by NKN Media, led by Abdul Majid Khan (Group CEO and MD - NKN Media) , a seasoned media entrepreneur with over 24 years of experience across global markets. Having built and scaled media partnerships across more than 10 countries, Khan has played a pivotal role in shaping cross-border content ecosystems and driving strategic growth within the media and advertising landscape. His experience at the intersection of storytelling, distribution, and business expansion brings a distinctive lens to how platforms like Falcons of Majlis are conceptualised.
“The UAE has capital and ambition, but there’s been a gap in giving founders structured access to the right investors,” says Khan. “Too often, they’re judged on numbers rather than vision and intent.”
Inspired by the Majlis as a space for trust and decision-making, Falcons of Majlis was created to bridge that gap.
“This is not just a funding platform, it’s where ideas meet mentorship and capital meets character,” he adds. “In most formats you see a presentation, but in a Majlis, you understand the person.”
With a long-term vision to build a trust-led ecosystem, Khan believes the platform can redefine how founders and investors connect, placing people, purpose, and conviction at the centre of business building.
Season one is exclusively focused on startups solving UAE-specific challenges, ensuring alignment with the country’s economic priorities, regulatory landscape, and future vision. This positions Falcons of Majlis as more than a content format. It is an ecosystem-driven platform that integrates media, capital, and entrepreneurship into a single narrative.
At a time when startup culture is often driven by visibility, Falcons of Majlis introduces a more grounded perspective, one that prioritises access, trust, and long-term value. It signals a shift not just in format, but in mindset: that in markets like the UAE, success is not about being seen by everyone, but being trusted by the right few.
The series will be hosted and anchored by Chitrangada Singh, who brings a strong on-screen presence and narrative depth to the format, guiding viewers through the founders’ journeys and the nuances of each Majlis interaction. The series is set to air across India Today Group channels, with telecast on India Today and Aaj Tak, alongside streaming on a renowned OTT platform, expanding its reach to a wide and diverse audience while retaining its credibility-led storytelling approach