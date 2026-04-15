 Falcons of Majlis: Redefining the startup ecosystem in the UAE

“In today’s startup ecosystem, there is a lot of focus on visibility, but very little on intent. Falcons of Majlis is about shifting that focus to asking whether a founder is truly ready to build something meaningful, not just raise capital,” says Suniel Shetty. He further adds, “The ‘Ticket to Majlis’ is not a reward, it’s a responsibility. It represents trust, and the belief that a founder deserves to be in rooms where real decisions are made.”