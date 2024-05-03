As the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya approaches, Bhima Jewellers unveils exclusive offers designed to elevate celebrations. From April 19 to May 12, customers are invited to immerse themselves in a world of exquisite jewellery while enjoying special offers.

For customers purchasing diamond, precious, or platinum jewellery worth Dh3,000, Bhima Jewellers offers a delightful surprise - two complimentary gold coins with each purchase. Meanwhile, gold buyers will receive one complimentary gold coin with purchases worth Dh3,000, adding an extra touch of prosperity and elegance to every purchase.

Additionally, customers can revel in buying 22kt 8gm gold coins without incurring any making charges, further enhancing the value of their purchases. Bhima Jewellers also ensures a seamless exchange process for old 22kt gold jewellery, providing customers with 100 per cent value on their exchange.

“As we join our customers in their Akshaya Tritiya celebrations, we extend our heartfelt wishes for an auspicious time and offer the best deals to elevate their shopping experience," says Dr. B. Govindan, Chairman, Bhima Group.

These exclusive Akshaya Tritiya offers underscore Bhima Jewellers' unwavering commitment to providing exceptional value and an unmatched shopping experience for its esteemed customers. Whether seeking modern or traditional styles, antique or daily wear pieces, Bhima offers a diverse array of options to cater to every taste and style.