A big part of the Emirates Bio Farm mission is to educate the UAE population on how their food choices impact the environment. Image Credit: Supplied

Our mission is to contribute to the establishment of a secure and sustainable food system in the UAE that promotes healthy living and the protection of the environment while providing genuine, certified organic food to the market.

Protecting the environment

We are relentlessly working towards protecting biodiversity and the environment through our organic farming practices. We have been building and preserving arable soil which successfully produces over 60 varieties of products in the middle of the desert in Al Shuwaib, Al Ain.

Producing healthy clean food

We use sustainable methods such as crop rotation, companion planting and the use of natural pest repellents allows us to grow chemical-free crops that offer a high-quality alternative to imported produce giving consumers a local and sustainable option that is healthier and better for the environment. All our organic products are handpicked where the items are getting from harvest to the market within 24 hours, in order to maintain product freshness and optimum nutrition level.

Educating on sustainable food systems

A big part of the Emirates Bio Farm mission is not only to produce high quality organic local products of many varieties but to also educate the UAE population on how their food choices impact the environment. We have chosen agri-tourism as our method of communicating our mission and educating people about the realities of food and the impact of our choices on the environment around us.

Contributing to the food security of the UAE

We operate to increase overall output as an integrated farm; making organic food affordable and available to the local market driving it as a sustainable investment in the country’s future in order to reduce reliance on imported products. We are also growing a seed library where we collect seeds to be reused; this increases our and others’ independence in the region.