Engineering Contracting Company (ECC) marked its 50th anniversary

The event brought together government representatives, industry leaders, financial services, and long-standing partners to honour ECC’s five-decade contribution to shaping the UAE’s skyline.



Since its founding in 1975, ECC has delivered more than 380 projects across residential, commercial, institutional, educational, healthcare, retail, industrial, and heritage sectors, including landmarks such as Zabeel Park, Zayed University, and the world’s first 3D-printed office building.