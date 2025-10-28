Empire Developments’ property portfolio value exceeds Dh2 billion as it charts a strong growth vision aligned with the UAE

Empire Developments has already delivered four projects while three are under various stages of development that are scheduled for delivery by 2026 and 2027 with total number of residential units reaching around 1,500 units. It is a delivery-focused developer of high-quality affordable luxury homes. Its customer-centric approach encouraged it to first offer a 1 percent monthly payment scheme – that comes without any hidden surprises – and then introducing a game-changing 0.5 percent monthly payment plan that makes home super affordable to end-users with limited household income.