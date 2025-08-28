GOLD/FOREX
ELL Properties, your trusted key to real estate success

Meet Sai Syam, Founder and CEO, ELL Properties

Sai Syam, Founder & CEO, ELL Properties
How to stay safe in Dubai real estate?

1. Work Only With RERA-Licensed Brokers & Agencies

• Always check if your agent or company is registered with RERA (Real Estate Regulatory Authority) under the Dubai Land Department (DLD).

 • You can verify licenses through the Dubai REST app or directly on the DLD portal. 

2. Verify the Developer’s Reputation

• Only invest in properties from approved developers with a proven track record (e.g., Emaar,Deyaar, Damac,sobha)

• Check if the project is registered under Oqood (off-plan registration system) 

3. Use Escrow Accounts for Off-Plan Payments

• Dubai law requires all off-plan project payments to go into a government-monitored escrow account, not directly to the developer’s pocket.

• Always ensure your payment receipt shows the escrow account number.

With years of experience and recognition as one of Dubai’s top sellers, Sai Syam understands:

• Which communities are best for investment vs. end-use

• Where you’ll find highest ROI & rental yields

• Current payment plans and mortgage options

This helps you avoid mistakes and make a safe, profitable decision.

Buying property in Dubai can feel overwhelming, especially for first-time or overseas investors. Sai Syam emphasises:

• Clear documentation

• Secure transactions

• Protection from fraud and unethical practices

This ensures you buy with confidence.

For free consultation

 Sai Syam

+971 56 588 3693

Mridula Singh redefines property management

An interview with CEO Zain Khan of Zane developments

