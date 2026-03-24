Egypt’s leading voices highlight untapped investment opportunities

Today, Concord’s leadership includes former ministers and leading bankers, while the group has overseen 16 funds with a peak of $1.7 billion in assets under management. By the time its first fund was liquidated in 2016, the firm had made total distributions of $126 million, compared to initial investments of $26 million. “Our focus has always been on strict investment discipline, strong governance and uncompromising ethics,” Younes says.