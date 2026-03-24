Egypt’s leading voices highlight untapped investment opportunities

Egypt's infrastructure boom attracts global investors
Shaping infrastructure. An infrastructure platform built on excellence.
As countries across the Middle East and Africa accelerate economic diversification and regional integration, the need for large-scale, resilient infrastructure has become central to national growth strategies. EDECS is delivering the systems that enable trade, mobility and economic growth across the region, with work spanning major transport programmes, marine works and logistics infrastructure across multiple MEA markets.
With more than three decades of experience, the group delivers engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) projects across marine and port facilities, transportation networks, rail systems, bridges, water irrigation works and large-scale infrastructure. Its delivery model combines engineering depth, disciplined execution and governance aligned with international standards.
“Our focus has always been to build an infrastructure platform defined by delivery discipline, engineering precision and long-term partnership value,” says Chairman and Managing Director Hussein El Dessouky. “That philosophy has enabled us to grow across sectors and markets while maintaining consistent execution standards.”
EDECS’ portfolio includes landmark transportation programmes such as High-Speed Rail and Light Rail Transit networks, first-of-their-kind systems in Egypt, alongside marine and logistics developments, including berth works at Ras Al-Khair Seaport and projects at Jeddah Logistics Park. With active delivery across Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Oman, including a recently awarded project in Oman and expansion into Africa following a project award in Tanzania, the company continues to strengthen its regional presence.
Supported by integrated digital platforms and advanced construction practices, EDECS serves as a trusted EPC partner for governments, developers and investors, supporting national development and economic diversification priorities across the region.
Rowad Modern Engineering has evolved from a domestic contractor founded in 1998 into a regional turnkey engineering player active across Egypt, the Middle East and Africa. Led by CEO Mohamed Mahlab, the company has built its reputation on complex industrial, infrastructure and mixed-use developments delivered for regional partners including Emaar, Al-Futtaim and DP World.
“We always aimed to improve our industry by introducing new technologies and engineering methods, striving to do things better,” says Mahlab. The group’s expansion began with Algeria in 2006 and accelerated across Africa before entering Saudi Arabia, where it now manages a project pipeline exceeding the equivalent of $267 million across energy, buildings and water infrastructure.
Award-winning schemes such as the EGAT Rolling Mill and New Mansoura University, recognised at the 2025 MEED Projects Awards, underline its position as a contractor capable of delivering technically demanding assignments at scale. “Each project, even if similar to another, brings new challenges,” notes the CEO.
Digital transformation has become central to its strategy. The company has focused on integrating technology in its processes, with around 75% now fully digitalised, and is currently exploring the implementation of AI applications to strengthen delivery and decision making.
Each project, even if similar to another, brings new challenges.Eng. Mohamed Mahlab, CEO of Rowad Modern Engineering
As part of its next growth cycle, ROWAD is also deepening Gulf partnerships through projects linked to data-centre infrastructure and potential high-speed rail programmes in the UAE. Egypt’s expanding construction pipeline continues to reinforce ROWAD’s relevance in regional portfolios and attract investors tracking infrastructure-led projects across Egypt and the Gulf.
Founded in New York by Mohamed Younes, Concord International Investments Group later expanded to Egypt, building an investment management business with research at its core. The company launched its first fund in 1994, when the local market was still developing. “Since then, activity has grown sharply, and our business expanded rapidly,” Younes says.
Our focus has always been on strict investment discipline.Mohamed S. Younes, Founder and Chairman, Concord International Investment
Today, Concord’s leadership includes former ministers and leading bankers, while the group has overseen 16 funds with a peak of $1.7 billion in assets under management. By the time its first fund was liquidated in 2016, the firm had made total distributions of $126 million, compared to initial investments of $26 million. “Our focus has always been on strict investment discipline, strong governance and uncompromising ethics,” Younes says.
A significant new initiative will see Concord launch an Emirati joint venture in 2026, managing two large funds dedicated to investments in Egypt. “We have been approached by a prominent Dubai-based group,” Younes says. "Other projects are under discussion.”
Founded in 1976, the Egyptian Engineering Company (EEC) is a leading family-owned manufacturer supporting the energy and water sectors. Serving Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, its two plants – in 6th of October City and Dammam – together span 21,000 square metres and produce hydraulic protection systems and wastewater treatment units.
“We are likely the leading manufacturer of protection systems in the Middle East,” says CEO Tarek Adel, who leads the company with his siblings, General Manager Mohamed Ibrahim Adel and Deputy CEO Iman Ibrahim Adel, building on the founder's legacy. "We all worked closely with our father and inherited his values,” says Mohamed.
EEC holds international accreditations including ASME U1, U2, S and R stamps, and ISO and is working towards UL safety certification. “Every certificate we earn opens new markets for competition,” Iman says. “Our focus is on delivering high-quality products using the latest technology in line with international standards,” adds Mohamed.