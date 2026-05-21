Dreams by Dukley: Redefining Montenegro as a year-round luxury lifestyle hub

Dreams by Dukley is being positioned as more than a luxury real estate project. How do you see it contributing to Montenegro’s global identity and long term economic narrative?

Dreams by Dukley is being conceived as a contribution to a much bigger story than luxury property alone. Montenegro already has the natural beauty, the coastline and the international attention, but the next chapter for the country has to be about quality of growth. Tourism is enormously important to Montenegro’s economy, and global institutions like the World Bank have been clear that the country now needs more year-round, higher-value, better-managed development rather than simply more seasonal volume. In that context, Dreams represents the kind of project that helps shift Montenegro’s identity from a beautiful summer destination to a mature, service-led lifestyle market that can attract longer-stay owners, repeat visitors, international families and durable private capital.

Porto Montenegro has evolved into one of the Adriatic’s most aspirational lifestyle destinations. What made this the ideal setting for launching Dreams by Dukley?

Porto Montenegro was the ideal setting because it has already done the hard work of becoming one of the Adriatic’s most aspirational lifestyle destinations. It is not just a marina; it is a functioning international community with luxury homes, retail, dining, events, wellness, education and yachting culture all in one place. The marina’s Platinum status, the proximity to Tivat Airport, and the presence of year-round social infrastructure mean that when you launch a project here, you are launching into an address people already understand and aspire to.

What is equally compelling is where Dreams sits within that evolution. Porto Montenegro is expanding into culture, wellbeing and experiential living, not just berths and residences and it has become the sort of ecosystem where a project like Dreams can feel organic rather than opportunistic.

Global investors today are looking beyond traditional luxury. How is Dreams by Dukley redefining the relationship between hospitality, branded living, and experiential investment?

Global investors are no longer looking only for square metres or a prestigious address; they are looking for service, flexibility, trust and a lifestyle they can actually inhabit. That is why I see Dreams by Dukley as part of a broader redefinition of luxury property: the home is the asset, but hospitality is what makes the asset truly livable, rentable and enduring.

At Dreams, that relationship is expressed in a very practical way. The project is being marketed with concierge, smart-home features, property-management services, lifestyle-club privileges and proximity to an established Dukley hospitality platform. It becomes a lock-up-and-leave home, a service-backed second residence, and a professionally managed lifestyle investment inside one of the Adriatic’s most credible destination communities.

Montenegro is increasingly attracting international attention from high net worth investors and travellers. What gives the country a competitive edge in the evolving global luxury landscape?

Montenegro’s edge is that it combines rarity, accessibility and timing. It offers UNESCO-protected scenery, Adriatic waterfront, mountain landscapes and five national parks in a country compact enough to feel intimate rather than overwhelming. At the same time, it uses the euro, is advancing on its EU path, and is deepening its integration with European systems such as SEPA. Those are not abstract advantages; they translate into familiarity, confidence and convenience for internationally mobile buyers.