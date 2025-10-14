Dr. Mazen Dayeh’s IVF Center in Dubai recognised by The Joint Commission

Highlighting medical expertise, ethical care, and a drive for continuous improvement
In a significant milestone for reproductive healthcare, Dr. Mazen Dayeh’s IVF Center has been officially recognised by The Joint Commission as a Nationally Quality Approved IVF Center. This accreditation underscores the clinic’s commitment to upholding the highest standards of patient safety, medical care, and clinical excellence.
The Joint Commission, one of the world’s most respected healthcare accreditation bodies, awards this recognition only to institutions that demonstrate unwavering dedication to quality improvement and patient-centered care. For patients seeking fertility treatments, this approval means they can trust Dr. Mazen Dayeh’s IVF Center to provide world-class services like IUI, ICSI, and IVF in Dubai backed by international standards.
Dr. Mazen Dayeh, a highly accomplished physician specialising in reproductive medicine, has built a career grounded in education, research, and innovation. He obtained his Primary Medical Qualification (PMQ) from Saint Petersburg I.P. Pavlov State Medical University in Russia and later pursued specialty training and a PhD at the Russian Academy for Medical Sciences. His academic journey laid the foundation for a distinguished career in reproductive healthcare.
In addition to his educational background, Dr. Dayeh is an active member of several esteemed professional organizations. He is affiliated with the Syrian Medical Society and the Syrian Society of Obstetricians & Gynecologists since 2006.
His international memberships include the Russian Association of Human Reproduction, the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM), and the European Society for Human Reproduction and Embryology. These affiliations reflect his dedication to staying at the forefront of scientific advancements in the field of reproductive medicine.
The recognition from The Joint Commission not only elevates the IVF center’s standing in the medical community but also provides reassurance to patients. Infertility can be a challenging journey, and having access to a center that meets the rigorous standards of safety and effectiveness set by The Joint Commission offers couples greater confidence in their treatment.
The IVF center’s philosophy is rooted in personalised care, evidence-based practices, and the latest advancements in reproductive technology. By combining modern innovations with compassionate patient support, Dr. Dayeh and his team are helping countless families achieve their dreams of parenthood.
This achievement also places Dr. Mazen Dayeh’s IVF Center among a select group of fertility centers worldwide recognised for their excellence. It highlights not only the center’s medical expertise but also its commitment to continuous quality improvement and ethical patient care.
As fertility treatments continue to evolve and patient expectations grow, this accreditation serves as a powerful testament to Dr. Dayeh’s vision and dedication. For couples seeking trusted reproductive healthcare, the Nationally Quality Approved IVF Center by The Joint Commission stands as a beacon of hope and reliability in the region and beyond.
