‘Don’t Miss a Beat’: How early detection, AI-powered screening can prevent silent heart disease

Heart disease can develop quietly, making early warning signs and risk awareness vital
World Heart Day is observed every 29 September to focus attention on cardiovascular disease and the choices that protect heart health. This year’s message, “Don’t Miss a Beat,” is especially relevant because symptoms can be subtle, intermittent or mistaken for stress, indigestion or tiredness. The aim is not to make every ache frightening. It is to help people recognise meaningful changes, understand risk factors such as high blood pressure, diabetes and cholesterol, and seek early medical advice when something does not feel right.
At 34, Sameer seemed like the last person who would worry about his heart. He ran regularly, joined weekend races and had no known medical condition. Over several weeks, however, he noticed unusual heaviness during training. It was not the crushing chest pain he associated with a heart attack. Sometimes it felt like pressure high in the chest. On other days, he became breathless earlier than expected or felt exceptionally tired after a familiar route.
He explained the symptoms away. Work had been intense. The weather was warm. Perhaps he had slept badly. Because the discomfort eased when he stopped running, he continued with his routine. The turning point occurred when the pressure returned during an ordinary walk and was accompanied by sweating and discomfort near his jaw. He stopped, sought urgent medical help and underwent an assessment.
This is a representative scenario, not the account of an identifiable PRIME patient. It shows a common and important pattern: people may delay care because their symptoms do not match the dramatic image of a heart attack. Chest pressure or discomfort is still a key warning sign, but symptoms can also include pain or discomfort in the arms, back, neck, jaw, or stomach; shortness of breath; cold sweat; nausea; light-headedness; or unexplained fatigue. Symptoms may be mild, may come and go, and can vary from person to person.
If you experience new, persistent, or exertional symptoms, stop activity and seek medical advice immediately to prevent complications.
Heart care is not limited to one consultation, test, or treatment. It is a continuous journey that begins before symptoms appear and continues through early detection, accurate diagnosis, timely intervention, structured recovery, and long-term monitoring.
Prevention begins with understanding your individual risk. Family history, lifestyle, blood pressure, cholesterol and blood glucose all contribute to the bigger picture.
PRIME Health supports this first step through physician-led heart-health check-ups, lifestyle guidance, AI-enabled heart-health risk scoring, and quick, non-invasive AI-powered preventive screening. Together, these services can help identify people who may benefit from further medical evaluation.
High blood pressure, unhealthy cholesterol levels, diabetes, and certain heart conditions can develop without obvious warning signs. Screening and monitoring can bring these concerns to light before complications occur.
Depending on the individual, detection may include blood-pressure assessment, cholesterol and blood-glucose testing, ECG, 24-hour blood-pressure monitoring, Holter monitoring, event recording, or extended rhythm monitoring for up to 30 days.
When a concern is identified, PRIME Health cardiologists select investigations based on the patient’s symptoms, medical history, and cardiovascular risk.
Diagnostic services include adult and paediatric 2D echocardiography, exercise stress testing, stress echocardiography, dobutamine stress echocardiography, transesophageal echocardiography, and coronary angiography. Intravascular ultrasound and fractional flow reserve assessment may also be used when clinically indicated.
The objective is to establish an accurate diagnosis and create a personalised plan for the next stage of care.
When treatment is required, PRIME Health provides coordinated care through advanced cardiac services, post-hospitalisation support and continued medical follow-up.
Treatment is tailored to the patient’s condition and may include lifestyle changes, medication, minimally invasive procedures, or surgery when clinically required.
PRIME Hospital’s round-the-clock Cardiac Care and Coronary Care Units are supported by an advanced Cath Lab and specialist cardiac teams.
Available procedures include coronary and peripheral angiography, angioplasty and stenting, loop-recorder implantation, dual-chamber pacemaker implantation, pericardiocentesis and balloon pericardiotomy. Surgical pathways are considered when clinically indicated.
Heart care continues after treatment and hospital discharge. Structured recovery helps patients regain confidence, return safely to daily activities, and establish habits that support lasting heart health.
PRIME Health’s post-hospitalisation support may include cardiology follow-up, medication review, cardiac rehabilitation, exercise guidance, counselling and continued care following cardiac procedures or surgery.
Long-term monitoring completes the heart-health journey. Regular follow-up helps evaluate treatment, manage cardiovascular risk factors and identify changes that may require timely attention.
Monitoring may include cardiology reviews, blood-pressure checks, cholesterol and blood-glucose management, ECG and rhythm monitoring, Holter or extended monitoring, medication optimisation, and remote chronic-disease care coordination.
Most cardiovascular diseases can be prevented through tackling behavioural and environmental risk factors.
“A person can look fit and still carry hidden cardiovascular risk. New symptoms during exertion deserve attention, especially when they recur or feel different from normal fatigue.”
“Screening is most useful when it leads to a conversation and a practical plan. The goal is not to label people as sick, but to identify modifiable risk early enough to act.”
“The best heart-health plan is personal, practical and reviewed over time. Small improvements matter most when they become consistent habits.”