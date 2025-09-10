Directors’ Institute elevates directorship standards across GCC & MENA

Directors’ Institute – World Council of Directors has played a pioneering role in strengthening corporate governance across the MENA region, with a particular focus on upskilling board leaders in GCC countries. Having trained over 3,500 Independent directors and senior executives, Directors Institute continues to lead the transformation of boardroom practices in the region. Now, through a strategic collaboration with Saïd Business School, University of Oxford, the Institute is expanding its impact — developing future-ready directors equipped to lead with integrity, innovation, and global vision.