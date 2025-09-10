Directors’ Institute elevates directorship standards across GCC & MENA

Partners with the world’s leading university
Directors’ Institute – World Council of Directors has played a pioneering role in strengthening corporate governance across the MENA region, with a particular focus on upskilling board leaders in GCC countries. Having trained over 3,500 Independent directors and senior executives, Directors Institute continues to lead the transformation of boardroom practices in the region. Now, through a strategic collaboration with Saïd Business School, University of Oxford, the Institute is expanding its impact — developing future-ready directors equipped to lead with integrity, innovation, and global vision.
Building on this strong foundation, Directors’ Institute’s collaboration with Saïd Business School, University of Oxford brings together Oxford’s global academic reputation and DI’s practical expertise in board governance. This partnership launches a new era of executive education tailored to the leadership needs of MENA and GCC-based directors.
At the core of this organisational relationship two flagship programmes are recognised world-class:
● International Corporate Directorship Programme (ICDP): A globally recognised certification focused on corporate governance, ESG, and digital transformation. With over 3,000 professionals trained across 50+ countries, and 40% of graduates advancing to board-level roles, ICDP continues to shape high-impact board leaders worldwide.
● Global Executive Leadership Programme (GELP): With a certification delivered by Oxford Saïd with GELP, this programme prepares mid-career executives for enterprise-wide leadership, emphasizing strategic foresight, innovation, financial stewardship, and cultural intelligence.
Together, these programmes offer a compelling value proposition for leaders in the region — combining international standards, regional relevance, and direct boardroom applicability.
As MENA and GCC economies evolve, the demand for agile, ethical, and forward-thinking board leadership continues to grow. Through this collaboration, Directors’ Institute and Oxford Saïd aim to cultivate directors capable of navigating complex challenges, driving sustainable growth, and advancing responsible governance across sectors.
"The collaboration with Saïd Business School is a significant step in empowering current and future leaders with the knowledge and tools necessary for navigating the complexities of modern governance," said the leadership team of World Development Corporation. "Together, we are building a platform for sustainable success, grounded in integrity, foresight, and strategic impact."
Further details about ICDP, GELP, and upcoming programmes are being disseminated through a limited webinar series that can be accessed through the following link: https://www.directors-institute.com/icdp-webinar-mena
