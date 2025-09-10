GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 37°C
PRAYER TIMES
GN FOCUS
GN FOCUS

Directors’ Institute elevates directorship standards across GCC & MENA

Partners with the world’s leading university

Last updated:
GN Focus
2 MIN READ
Directors’ Institute elevates directorship standards across GCC & MENA

Directors’ Institute – World Council of Directors has played a pioneering role in strengthening corporate governance across the MENA region, with a particular focus on upskilling board leaders in GCC countries. Having trained over 3,500 Independent directors and senior executives, Directors Institute continues to lead the transformation of boardroom practices in the region. Now, through a strategic collaboration with Saïd Business School, University of Oxford, the Institute is expanding its impact — developing future-ready directors equipped to lead with integrity, innovation, and global vision.

Expanding regional impact through Oxford collaboration

Building on this strong foundation, Directors’ Institute’s collaboration with Saïd Business School, University of Oxford brings together Oxford’s global academic reputation and DI’s  practical expertise in board governance. This partnership launches a new era of executive education tailored to the leadership needs of MENA and GCC-based directors.

At the core of this organisational relationship two flagship programmes are recognised world-class:

●     International Corporate Directorship Programme (ICDP): A globally recognised certification focused on corporate governance, ESG, and digital transformation. With over 3,000 professionals trained across 50+ countries, and 40% of graduates advancing to board-level roles, ICDP continues to shape high-impact board leaders worldwide.

●     Global Executive Leadership Programme (GELP): With a certification delivered by Oxford Saïd with GELP, this programme prepares mid-career executives for enterprise-wide leadership, emphasizing strategic foresight, innovation, financial stewardship, and cultural intelligence.

Together, these programmes offer a compelling value proposition for leaders in the region — combining international standards, regional relevance, and direct boardroom applicability.

A vision for future governance

As MENA and GCC economies evolve, the demand for agile, ethical, and forward-thinking board leadership continues to grow. Through this collaboration, Directors’ Institute and Oxford Saïd aim to cultivate directors capable of navigating complex challenges, driving sustainable growth, and advancing responsible governance across sectors.

"The collaboration with Saïd Business School is a significant step in empowering current and future leaders with the knowledge and tools necessary for navigating the complexities of modern governance," said the leadership team of World Development Corporation. "Together, we are building a platform for sustainable success, grounded in integrity, foresight, and strategic impact."

Further details about ICDP, GELP, and upcoming programmes are being disseminated through a limited webinar series that can be accessed through the following link: https://www.directors-institute.com/icdp-webinar-mena

Related Topics:
Company News

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The participation of these three global investment firms—Permira, Blackstone, and General Atlantic—is a decisive vote of confidence in Property Finder’s market leadership and its potential for growth in the fast-developing property classifieds sector, the company said.

Property Finder gets $525M from global investors

2m read
Saba Karim Khan's journey of identity and belonging

Saba Karim Khan's journey of identity and belonging

2m read
The private education space continues to see new investment flows, and BBD can vouch for that.

Dubai Police launches back-to-school security plan

2m read
The theft unfolded in seconds and was captured in sharp detail by the crew’s rolling cameras.

Saudi news crew robbed while reporting theft in London

1m read