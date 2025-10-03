GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
GN FOCUS
GN FOCUS
ADVERTISER’S CONTENT

Dillinger Middle East sets the bar on global heavy plate steel manufacturing

Leading the way with Pure Steel+, its low-carbon, high-quality green steel brand

Last updated:
GN Focus Report
1 MIN READ
Pulin Parikh, Managing Director, Dillinger Middle East FZE
Pulin Parikh, Managing Director, Dillinger Middle East FZE

Dillinger has long been a global leader in heavy plate steel, producing nearly 2 million tonnes annually at its sites in Germany and France.

Its Middle East arm, Dillinger Middle East FZE (DiME) was founded in 1999 in Jebel Ali Free Zone. With over 25,000 MT of inventory, cutting-edge handling facilities, and a skilled local team, DiME supplies plates from 6 mm up to 290 mm in line with API, ASME, ASTM and other international standards.

Now, Dillinger is reshaping the future of steel with Pure Steel+, its brand for carbon-reduced, high-quality green steel.

Through the Power4Steel transformation program, Dillinger is investing billions in next-generation technology, including a Direct Reduction Iron (DRI) plant and Electric Arc Furnaces (EAFs) at Dillingen.

These innovations will cut CO2 emissions by more than half by 2030 and pave the way to near-climate neutrality by 2045.

With Pure Steel+, customers no longer choose between performance and sustainability — they get both.

Related Topics:
Company News

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Hunter Steel Flanges opens new plant in DIC

Hunter Steel Flanges opens new plant in DIC

2m read
Future of mobility in MENA with invygo’s Saulo Marti

Future of mobility in MENA with invygo’s Saulo Marti

2m read
Haitham Mattar, the Managing Director of Middle East, Africa and Southwest Asia, IHG Hotels & Resorts

From dishwasher to CEO: Haitham Mattar’s journey

3m read
HFZA at Metal and Steel Middle East 2025 in Egypt

HFZA at Metal and Steel Middle East 2025 in Egypt

2m read