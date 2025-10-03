Dillinger Middle East sets the bar on global heavy plate steel manufacturing

Leading the way with Pure Steel+, its low-carbon, high-quality green steel brand
Dillinger has long been a global leader in heavy plate steel, producing nearly 2 million tonnes annually at its sites in Germany and France.
Its Middle East arm, Dillinger Middle East FZE (DiME) was founded in 1999 in Jebel Ali Free Zone. With over 25,000 MT of inventory, cutting-edge handling facilities, and a skilled local team, DiME supplies plates from 6 mm up to 290 mm in line with API, ASME, ASTM and other international standards.
Now, Dillinger is reshaping the future of steel with Pure Steel+, its brand for carbon-reduced, high-quality green steel.
Through the Power4Steel transformation program, Dillinger is investing billions in next-generation technology, including a Direct Reduction Iron (DRI) plant and Electric Arc Furnaces (EAFs) at Dillingen.
These innovations will cut CO2 emissions by more than half by 2030 and pave the way to near-climate neutrality by 2045.
With Pure Steel+, customers no longer choose between performance and sustainability — they get both.
