DAGI Construction: Leading Georgia's infrastructure with quality and speed

DAGI combines technical expertise, speed & national scale to deliver construction projects
One of Georgia’s leading construction firms, DAGI brings over two decades of experience to public and private sector development. With roots stretching back to the 1990s, the company rebranded in 2004 and has since delivered more than 600 successful projects. Demonstrating its scale, the firm currently manages 65 active contracts, comprising 200 construction sites across the country.
“The first thing that makes us stand out from our competitors is the quality of our work and our prompt execution time,” says Founder Gogi Gulordava. This commitment to technical excellence and efficient delivery has earned DAGI a place on Georgia’s state procurement agency whitelist, with public sector work accounting for 90% of the company’s contracts.
We are proud to be constructing projects we have designed ourselvesGogi Gulordava, Founder, Dagi Construction
The firm’s notable recent projects include work on Kutaisi as well as Lokomotivi Stadiums, delivered in just 100 days for the UEFA European Under-21 Championship, and ongoing contributions to the national Resorts of Georgia programme across 25 cities.
While the company also has an extensive private portfolio, its expertise in civil construction has made DAGI a preferred partner for large-scale infrastructure works. “In the last couple of years, we have completed three ropeway projects in Georgia, and we are among the few companies who can take on such projects,” notes Gulordava.
The firm is a significant contributor to the Renewed Regions project, a government initiative designed to deliver municipal upgrades, recreational spaces and urban renewal, alongside rehabilitation of cultural and historical sites. The initiative, now 90% complete, saw DAGI operating in 16 areas across Georgia.
DAGI’s capabilities are further reinforced by its track record of international collaboration. The firm has worked alongside foreign contractors on complex ropeways and stadium projects, including the Lokomotivi Stadium in Tbilisi, growing its global outlook and incorporating innovative construction techniques.
To complement this, DAGI has established its own in-house design studio, enabling seamless project execution from concept through to completion. “We are proud to be constructing projects we have designed ourselves,” says Gulordava.
With Georgia now more closely connected to Gulf markets through the UAE-Georgia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, DAGI is positioned to expand its presence internationally. The company’s scale, expertise and technical capabilities mark it as an ideal partner for overseas investors exploring opportunities in Georgia. “We are ready to help them with anything they need,” Gulordava concludes.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox