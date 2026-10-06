COSMO Cosmetics: Created in the UAE, made for the world

The philosophy “Created in the UAE, Made for the World” captures this ambition. The UAE’s multicultural character and position as a global hub provide a natural foundation for a brand built to understand diverse consumers and connect across borders. As COSMO looks towards its next chapter, its proposition is clear: personal care should have a place for everyone. Backed by the capabilities of Sterling Perfumes Group and driven by a commitment to innovation, COSMO is taking a UAE-born vision onto the global stage - creating personal care for today, with the world in mind.