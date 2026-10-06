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COSMO Cosmetics: Created in the UAE, made for the world

Sterling Perfumes' COSMO brand champions accessible and diverse skincare solutions

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COSMO Cosmetics: Created in the UAE, made for the world

Under the umbrella of Sterling Perfumes Group, COSMO Cosmetics is emerging as a dynamic force in personal care, combining UAE-based expertise with a distinctly global outlook. Founded in 2018, the brand has grown to reach consumers across more than 80 countries, supported by a 1 million sq. ft. factory and production facility and a global community of 300 million happy customers.

At the heart of COSMO is a belief that personal care should be inclusive, accessible and relevant to everyone. Its vision extends beyond individual products to create a comprehensive portfolio that responds to the many needs, routines and preferences of consumers across markets and cultures.

The brand’s approach spans everyday personal care essentials alongside advanced skincare solutions, reflecting a continued investment in research and development, innovation and evolving formulation technologies. By looking beyond the basics, COSMO is expanding its offering to address more specialised needs while maintaining a strong focus on quality, performance and accessibility.

The philosophy “Created in the UAE, Made for the World” captures this ambition. The UAE’s multicultural character and position as a global hub provide a natural foundation for a brand built to understand diverse consumers and connect across borders. As COSMO looks towards its next chapter, its proposition is clear: personal care should have a place for everyone. Backed by the capabilities of Sterling Perfumes Group and driven by a commitment to innovation, COSMO is taking a UAE-born vision onto the global stage - creating personal care for today, with the world in mind.

Created in the UAE. Made for the world.

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