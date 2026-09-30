World Heart Day: The eyes can reveal what the heart hides

Dr Nicola G. Ghazi, Medical Director and retina specialist at Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Abu Dhabi, who examined the patient, explained why the eye speaks first: "The retina is the only place in the body where we can directly observe blood vessels. When high blood pressure damages those vessels, we see it - sometimes before the patient or their cardiologist knows anything is wrong. In this case, the retina told us the heart was under strain."