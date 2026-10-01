Sun Management Consultants wins Professional Services Award at ET Indo Global Leaders 2026

The firm's service portfolio offers comprehensive business and professional solutions
Dubai: Sun Management Consultants, a UAE-based professional services and business consultancy firm, has been honoured with the Professional Services Award at ET Indo Global Leaders 2026, recognising its contribution to professional services, business advisory and integrated corporate solutions.
The prestigious recognition was presented at ET Indo Global Leaders 2026, a flagship initiative by The Times Group, held on Sunday, 20 September 2026, at the Ballroom, Al Habtoor Palace, Dubai. The event brought together entrepreneurs, business leaders, professionals and organisations from India, the UAE and global markets to recognise achievements across various sectors.
Sun Management Consultants was represented by its leadership team, including Sunil Jagetiya, Founder and Chairman, and Avinash Jagetiya, Managing Director, who accepted the recognition on behalf of the organisation.
The Professional Services Award acknowledges Sun Management Consultants’ longstanding presence in the UAE and its work in providing integrated business solutions to companies and entrepreneurs. The firm’s service portfolio includes company formation, business and management consultancy, corporate and trade finance, accounting, audit and assurance, PRO and corporate support services, among other professional solutions.
Established in 2005, Sun Management Consultants is the consultancy arm of Sun International Auditing and Accounting L.L.C. The organisation has built its presence in the UAE by providing personalised professional services to businesses across a range of sectors. According to Reanda International, Sun Management Consultants caters to more than 1,500 clients across various business sectors.
Commenting on the recognition, Sunil Jagetiya, Founder and Chairman, Sun Management Consultants, said: “We are honoured to receive the Professional Services Award at ET Indo Global Leaders 2026. This recognition is a reflection of the trust our clients have placed in us and the dedication of our entire team. Our focus has always been on delivering practical, personalised and integrated business solutions that help our clients establish, manage and grow their businesses in the UAE and beyond. We are grateful to The Economic Times and The Times Group for this recognition.”
Avinash Jagetiya, Managing Director, Sun Management Consultants, added: “This award is a meaningful milestone for the entire Sun Management team. Professional services are built on trust, technical expertise and a deep understanding of clients’ business requirements. As the UAE continues to attract entrepreneurs and businesses from around the world, we remain committed to supporting our clients with comprehensive solutions and long-term business guidance.”
The recognition also reinforces Sun Management Consultants’ role in supporting businesses navigating the UAE’s dynamic commercial environment. The company has previously expanded its operations in Dubai, including the inauguration of a DMCC branch, as part of its efforts to broaden its regional reach and strengthen its ability to serve clients.
The ET Indo Global Leaders platform brings together business leaders, investors, policymakers and industry professionals from India and the GCC, creating opportunities for cross-border networking and collaboration. The 2026 edition also featured recognition through on-stage honours, print and digital media visibility, and leadership-focused editorial coverage.
For Sun Management Consultants, the recognition represents another milestone in its journey of serving businesses in the UAE and supporting entrepreneurs and organisations with professional, financial and corporate solutions.