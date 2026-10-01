Sun Management Consultants wins Professional Services Award at ET Indo Global Leaders 2026

Commenting on the recognition, Sunil Jagetiya, Founder and Chairman, Sun Management Consultants, said: “We are honoured to receive the Professional Services Award at ET Indo Global Leaders 2026. This recognition is a reflection of the trust our clients have placed in us and the dedication of our entire team. Our focus has always been on delivering practical, personalised and integrated business solutions that help our clients establish, manage and grow their businesses in the UAE and beyond. We are grateful to The Economic Times and The Times Group for this recognition.”