Prof. Alok Srivastava to build International Hematology Institute in UAE

“The future of healthcare leadership will not be defined by the number of hospitals we operate, but by the scientific institutions we build and the medical advances we bring to patients. Professor Alok Srivastava represents the kind of global scientific leadership around which we intend to build Burjeel’s next generation of institutions", said Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman and CEO of Burjeel Holdings. "Our ambition is to establish Abu Dhabi as an internationally recognized destination for complex blood disorders, stem cell transplantation, and emerging cell and gene therapies. We want to move beyond delivering advanced treatment to contributing to the science, research, training, and clinical standards that shape healthcare globally.”