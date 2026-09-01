Oman Cables to debut OCI-UltraFlex at Middle East Energy 2026 as regional energy and digital infrastructure demand accelerates

Erkan Aydogdu, Chief Executive Officer of Oman Cables, said: “The infrastructure equation in our region is changing. Electrification, renewable energy and the rapid growth of data centers are placing new demands on power systems and the technologies behind them. The market increasingly needs partners who can turn engineering expertise into solutions for real infrastructure challenges. At Oman Cables, this is where we are focusing our sustainability-led innovation: helping customers build infrastructure that performs with confidence today and is ready for what comes next.”