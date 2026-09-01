Oman Cables to debut OCI-UltraFlex at Middle East Energy 2026 as regional energy and digital infrastructure demand accelerates

Next-generation cable solution responds to growing infrastructure demands
As demand accelerates for more resilient power networks, digital infrastructure and energy-efficient electrical systems across the Middle East, infrastructure developers are placing increasing emphasis on technologies capable of meeting the performance requirements of next-generation projects. Enabling this transition, Oman Cables Industry (SAOG), the region’s leading cable manufacturer and solutions provider, presents the regional debut of OCI-UltraFlex at Middle East Energy 2026, taking place in Dubai from 1-3 September 2026, bringing its latest engineering innovation to the regional market as investment in data centers, electrification and power networks reshapes infrastructure requirements across the Middle East.
The timing reflects a significant transformation taking place across the region's digital infrastructure landscape. Driven by accelerating adoption of artificial intelligence, cloud computing and digital services, data center capacity across the Middle East is expected to more than triple by 2030, increasing from approximately 1 GW today to 3.3 GW. As data centers become larger, denser and more performance-driven, demand is growing for advanced electrical infrastructure solutions that improve installation efficiency, optimize space utilisation and support long-term operational reliability.
These trends are reshaping the expectations placed on infrastructure providers, requiring solutions that combine engineering excellence, operational resilience, installation efficiency and long-term sustainability.
At Middle East Energy 2026, Oman Cables demonstrates how it is responding to these evolving requirements through an integrated portfolio of solutions supporting power transmission and distribution networks, electrification, energy efficiency and digital infrastructure. Rather than simply manufacturing cables, the company continues to evolve as a solutions-led infrastructure partner, delivering technologies that enable more resilient, efficient and sustainable energy systems.
At the center of the showcase will be OCI-UltraFlex, a high-flexibility low voltage power cable, making its regional debut at Middle East Energy 2026. The next-generation cable solution is engineered for demanding environments such as data centers and other high-performance applications where flexibility, installation efficiency and space optimization are increasingly critical. Reflecting Oman Cables' sustainability-led innovation approach, these solutions are designed to combine engineering excellence with improved environmental performance, helping customers build more resilient, efficient and future-ready infrastructure. Visitors will also experience E-Path, the industry's first independently verified sustainability label for cables, alongside Oman Cables' Data Center Portfolio, demonstrating how sustainability, innovation and advanced engineering are being integrated to support the region's evolving infrastructure requirements.
Developed from Oman and backed by more than 40 years of manufacturing expertise, Oman Cables combines strong local industrial capabilities with access to advanced technologies, international quality standards and a global network of more than 30 research and development centers. As Prysmian's regional headquarters for the Middle East, Africa, and Türkiye, Oman Cables plays an important role in transferring global engineering expertise to the region while delivering solutions tailored to local market requirements.
Erkan Aydogdu, Chief Executive Officer of Oman Cables, said: “The infrastructure equation in our region is changing. Electrification, renewable energy and the rapid growth of data centers are placing new demands on power systems and the technologies behind them. The market increasingly needs partners who can turn engineering expertise into solutions for real infrastructure challenges. At Oman Cables, this is where we are focusing our sustainability-led innovation: helping customers build infrastructure that performs with confidence today and is ready for what comes next.”
Middle East Energy provides an important platform for Oman Cables to engage with utilities, EPC contractors, infrastructure developers and industry leaders shaping the future of the regional energy sector, while demonstrating how engineering and industrial capabilities developed in Oman can respond to some of the Middle East's most pressing infrastructure requirements.
By combining industrial capabilities developed in Oman with global engineering expertise, Oman Cables continues to strengthen its role as a trusted infrastructure partner, helping enable the next generation of power grids, renewable energy projects, electrification initiatives and digital infrastructure that will support the region's long-term economic growth and transition towards a more sustainable energy future.